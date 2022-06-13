Best Pixel 6a cases
The Pixel 6a is Google's latest budget phone. It will have a stylish design, and with Google's own Tensor chip on board, it also promises good performance. Of course, when you buy one soon, you will probably be looking for the best case possible to protect it.
However, finding the perfect case is usually a tedious task. That is why we have chosen the best cases for the Pixel 6a, which you can buy right now. So, without further ado, let's dive in and see our top picks for this phone.
According to Spigen, this case is the "perfect balance between protection and form for your Pixel 6a." The Ultra Hybrid case has a minimal and transparent design, which lets the stylish look of the Pixel 6a shine. It is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. It comes with military-grade air cushion technology, raised edges for better screen and camera protection, and offers a secure and comfortable grip. The Ultra Hybrid can be bought in two colors: Crystal Clear or Matte Black.
Jump to section:
Will the cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fit the Pixel 6a and vice versa?
No, the cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not compatible with the Pixel 6a. Although the phones are quite similar, you can't use a case for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on a Pixel 6a phone.
Best Pixel 6a rugged cases
Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 6a
"Indestructible by design"—that is how Spigen promotes this case. The Spigen Tough Armor comes with military-grade air cushion technology that promises extreme protection. The case itself is comprised of polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and impact foam, which are arranged in three layers to provide the promised defense against accidental drops.
The Spigen Tough Armor also comes with raised edges, so you can rest assured that if you drop your Pixel 6a, your screen and camera will be protected. Because a case is a lot nicer if it also offers some practicality, this case from Spigen comes with a built-in kickstand, so you will be able to watch YouTube for hours without experiencing any tingling in your hands.
If you want a rugged protective case that also has some style, then the Spigen Liquid Air is probably the one you should choose. It has a fluid geometric design and a textured, signature matte grip to lower the risk of accidental drops. It also has the same air cushion technology found in the Tough Armor case, and it utilizes spiderweb molding to absorb the impact. The Spigen Liquid Air case is available in two colors: Matte Black and Midnight Green.
A good alternative to the Spigen Liquid Air case is this entry from Caseology. The Parallax's two-tone color 3D Hexa Cube Design gives it a fashionable look, and the textured TPU grip on both sides reduces the chance of dropping the phone and provides better protection.
The Caseology Parallax also features military-grade protection and increased bezels around the screen and camera to help protect your Pixel 6a if you accidentally drop it. The case comes in three colors: Midnight Blue, Matte Black, and Sage Green.
However, if you are looking to buy something with a more modest look, you should definitely check out this case from Urban Armor Gear. The Scout Series meets military drop-test standards, and although it has a minimalistic design, it will provide complete coverage for your Pixel 6a.
The case is made of antimicrobial, non-slip thermoplastic polyurethane and comes with increased bezels, which offer better protection in case you accidentally drop your new phone. The Scout Series also comes with integrated anchor points for a lanyard. The case is available only in black.
Spigen's Tough Armor case comes in three colors: Black, Metal Slate —which is basically silver — and Midnight Green.
Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 6a
Caseology Parallax case for Pixel 6a
Urban Armor Gear Scout Series for Pixel 6a
Best Pixel 6a slim cases
Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 6a
If you don't want a rugged case to take up a lot of space in your pocket, the Spigen Thin Fit is a nice alternative to its bigger brothers. Although it's slimmer with a minimal design, it also comes with certified military-grade air cushion technology. Furthermore, the Spigen Thin Fit has a firm grip, which should keep your phone from slipping out of your hands. And even if you accidentally drop your Pixel 6a, the case has raised edges for the screen and camera, which should help keep your phone intact.
Spigen Thin Fit is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane to deliver, as Spigen says, a "hybrid protection." If you want to buy one, you should know that it is available only in black.
Best Pixel 6a clear cases
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 6a
