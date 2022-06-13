Best Pixel 6a cases

Jump to section:

No, the cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not compatible with the Pixel 6a. Although the phones are quite similar, you can't use a case for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on a Pixel 6a phone.

Spigen Case Tough Armor For Pixel 6a The Spigen Tough Armor is comprised of polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and impact foam and, according to Spigen, is "Indestructible by design." It comes in three colors: Black, Metal Slate, and Midnight Green. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 6a





Spigen Liquid Air Case For Pixel 6a The Spigen Liquid Air Case has a fluid geometric design, utilizes air cushion technology, and is available in Matte Black and Midnight Green. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax case for Pixel 6a





Caseology Parallax Case For Pixel 6a The Caseology Parallax case is fashionable by design and, at the same time, provides great protection. It's available in Midnight Blue, Matte Black, and Sage Green. Buy at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Scout Series for Pixel 6a





Urban Armor Gear Scout Series Case For Pixel 6a The Scout Series case has a minimalistic design, its made out of antimicrobial, non-slip thermoplastic polyurethane and meets military drop-test standards. It's available only in black. Buy at Amazon

"Indestructible by design"—that is how Spigen promotes this case. The Spigen Tough Armor comes with military-grade air cushion technology that promises extreme protection. The case itself is comprised of polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and impact foam, which are arranged in three layers to provide the promised defense against accidental drops.The Spigen Tough Armor also comes with raised edges, so you can rest assured that if you drop your Pixel 6a, your screen and camera will be protected. Because a case is a lot nicer if it also offers some practicality, this case from Spigen comes with a built-in kickstand, so you will be able to watch YouTube for hours without experiencing any tingling in your hands.Spigen's Tough Armor case comes in three colors: Black, Metal Slate —which is basically silver — and Midnight Green.If you want a rugged protective case that also has some style, then the Spigen Liquid Air is probably the one you should choose. It has a fluid geometric design and a textured, signature matte grip to lower the risk of accidental drops. It also has the same air cushion technology found in the Tough Armor case, and it utilizes spiderweb molding to absorb the impact. The Spigen Liquid Air case is available in two colors: Matte Black and Midnight Green.A good alternative to the Spigen Liquid Air case is this entry from Caseology. The Parallax's two-tone color 3D Hexa Cube Design gives it a fashionable look, and the textured TPU grip on both sides reduces the chance of dropping the phone and provides better protection.The Caseology Parallax also features military-grade protection and increased bezels around the screen and camera to help protect your Pixel 6a if you accidentally drop it. The case comes in three colors: Midnight Blue, Matte Black, and Sage Green.However, if you are looking to buy something with a more modest look, you should definitely check out this case from Urban Armor Gear. The Scout Series meets military drop-test standards, and although it has a minimalistic design, it will provide complete coverage for your Pixel 6a.The case is made of antimicrobial, non-slip thermoplastic polyurethane and comes with increased bezels, which offer better protection in case you accidentally drop your new phone. The Scout Series also comes with integrated anchor points for a lanyard. The case is available only in black.