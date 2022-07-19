 The Pixel 6a available for pre-order... in two days - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

The Pixel 6a available for pre-order... in two days

Google
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 6a available for pre-order... in two days
Google sure knows how to build up suspense. More than two months after its official reveal at Google IO 2022, the Google Pixel 6a is finally available… for pre-order… in a couple of days…

The smartphone is set to be one of the biggest releases in the mid-range smartphone market segment and expectations are naturally high. Hence, ordinary users and tech enthusiasts alike cannot wait to get their hands on the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a

Preorder your Google Pixel 6a on July 21 in white, grey, or green.
Pre-order at Amazon

We now know that they will not have to wait much longer. As spotted by the 9to5Google, Amazon specifies that limited pre-order availability is just around the corner - beginning on July 21st PDT. The Amazon page of the Pixel 6a showcases all three color options (Chalk, Charcoal and the face greenish Sage shade).

9to5 Google has also made another interesting observation. Amazon apparently made a (small) blunder when listing the spec details of the Pixel 6a. In the comparison table, Amazon makes two major mistakes.

Firstly, it claims that the Pixel 6a features wireless charging. Simply put, it does not. Secondly, what is even more (or less, depending on the perspective) funny is that Amazon also asserts with full confidence that the Pixel 6a will be powered by the same chipset as the Pixel 7, Google’s upcoming flagship device.

In truth, there is a lot of difference (one year worth of difference to be precise) between the processors at the heart of the two Pixel handsets. While both are in fact Tensor chipsets, the Pixel 6a will have the original Tensor, which made its debut with last year’s Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 will house the SoC’s successor - the upcoming Tensor v2. Needless to say that you will not be getting the same processing power from both devices

Everything else, thankfully, adds up. Users should be able to pre-order the Pixel 6a at the price of $449 shortly.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Display issues are plaguing the Nothing Phone (1)
Display issues are plaguing the Nothing Phone (1)
Official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 potentially leaked
Official renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 potentially leaked
There it is: Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 render leaks out in full glory
There it is: Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 render leaks out in full glory
Galaxy Unpacked event date teased in a tweet by Samsung
Galaxy Unpacked event date teased in a tweet by Samsung
Samsung cancels the Galaxy S22 FE release, but there will be an S23 FE
Samsung cancels the Galaxy S22 FE release, but there will be an S23 FE
A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far
A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless