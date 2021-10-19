First detailed Pixel 6 unboxing video is up

First detailed Pixel 6 unboxing video is up0
Update: Google has officially revealed the Pixel 6.
The original story continues below.
The Pixel 6 series is almost here and even though we know probably everything about the phones, we are pretty excited to see the real deal. A YouTuber uploaded an unboxing video that included both the phones prematurely and even though it has now been removed, our former collogue was quick enough to take some screenshots.
More Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro stills #Pixel6Launchpic.twitter.com/sGMVKkMhRX— Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 19, 2021
In related news, a French YouTube channel has uploaded a Pixel 6 ad that reveals the pre-order gift, the Bose 700 headphones. They usually cost €279.99.
In the US, pre-orders will apparently come with free Pixel Buds A.
