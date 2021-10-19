Notification Center

Android Google

First detailed Pixel 6 unboxing video is up

Anam Hamid
By
0
First detailed Pixel 6 unboxing video is up
Update: Google has officially revealed the Pixel 6

The original story continues below.

###

The Pixel 6 series is almost here and even though we know probably everything about the phones, we are pretty excited to see the real deal. A YouTuber uploaded an unboxing video that included both the phones prematurely and even though it has now been removed, our former collogue was quick enough to take some screenshots.

The video confirms that the standard model has a 90Hz screen, and the Pro has a 120Hz display, and also that the Pixel 6 comes with a flat display, and the maxed-out variant has a curved panel.


In related news, a French YouTube channel has uploaded a Pixel 6 ad that reveals the pre-order gift, the Bose 700 headphones. They usually cost €279.99.

In the US, pre-orders will apparently come with free Pixel Buds A.


