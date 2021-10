First detailed Pixel 6 unboxing video is up

The original story continues below.





###









The video confirms that the standard model has a 90Hz screen, and the Pro has a 120Hz display, and also that the Pixel 6 comes with a flat display, and the maxed-out variant has a curved panel.





More Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro stills #Pixel6Launchpic.twitter.com/sGMVKkMhRX — Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 19, 2021



In related news, a French YouTube channel has uploaded a Pixel 6 ad that reveals the pre-order gift, the Bose 700 headphones . They usually cost €279.99.





In the US, pre-orders will apparently come with free Pixel Buds A









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Pixel 6 series is almost here and even though we know probably everything about the phones, we are pretty excited to see the real deal. A YouTuber uploaded an unboxing video that included both the phones prematurely and even though it has now been removed, our former collogue was quick enough to take some screenshots.