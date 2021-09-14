Notification Center

Android Google

Squeezy sides apparently coming back to Google phones with the Pixel 6 (or maybe not)

Anam Hamid
By
1
Squeezy sides apparently coming back to Google phones with the Pixel 6 (or maybe not)
Update: Some Twitter and Reddit users have pointed out (via Android Police) the description for the Pixel 4a and 5 cases was copied verbatim, which was already erroneous. The listing makes it look like the phones have Active Edge when they do not. So, we will have to wait a little longer to find out if Active Edge is coming back.

The original story continues below.

###

The Google Pixel 6 may offer both Active Edge support and Battery Share, per a product listing spotted by leaker Roland Quandt.

The alleged listing is actually about the fabric cases meant for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It looks like cases are being made in Stormy Sky, Light Rain, and Cotton Candy for the standard model, and Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Golden Glow, and Soft Sage for the Pro variant.

XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman adds that the listings mention both Active Edge support and Battery Share.

The Pixel 5a and 5 - and even the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G for that matter - don't offer Active Edge. The feature lets you squeeze the sides of the phone to activate Google Assistant and every Pixel phone from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 4 had it.

Battery share was introduced last year with the Pixel 5. It's a reverse wireless charging feature that switches on automatically when the phone is plugged in.

Quandt believes the entries "are real" and the part about Active Edge is not merely placeholder text.

It won't be long before we find out for sure, given that the Pixel 6 duo will reportedly be revealed in full next month. The devices will be fueled by a Google-made chip, which appears to have an interesting configuration, and will also offer new camera hardware. Google seems to think the phones have what it takes to outshine other top phones of 2021.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (42 updates)

