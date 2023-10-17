A serious storage bug is affecting some Pixel 6 series units on Android 14
The Pixel 8 Series and Android 14 just made their official debut a couple of weeks ago, introducing cutting edge features to Android users. However, while the combination of Google's newest smartphone and version of the Android operating system enjoy mostly positive reviews, that isn't quite the case for those holding on to older hardware.
Such is the case with several owners of Google's two-year-old Pixel 6 series smartphones that have been recently upgraded to the stable version of Android 14. A quick look at the GooglePixel subreddit and the Pixel Phone Help community, reveals what appears to be a very serious storage bug on those devices.
According to user reports, upon receiving the Android 14 update, accessing files on the device is no longer possible. It appears that internal storage on the device suddenly dropped significantly (from 128GB to 4GB in one case) and presenting a "Download failed" or "Device out of storage" error anytime a user tries to take a picture, access a file, or install and uninstall apps. For some users, even attempting to open the storage section in the device's settings causes the device to crash.
Source - User 14571048486607977032 (Pixel Help Community)
Attempting to contact Google support to get help with the above issues have not yielded helpful results, with most representatives suggesting solutions such as restarting the phone in safe mode, wiping the device, or in some cases looking into warranty replacement options. This has, of course, caused anger amongst the affected user base.
One common denominator all these cases seem to have is the existence of multiple accounts on the affected device. In some cases, the storage issues only appear on one of the profiles, yet no issues present themselves on the second one.
Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, but one hopes that they are aware and already working on a bug fix. Things like this have happened before with software updates and older Pixel devices, and typically they are addressed within a few days. Hopefully, the affected Pixel 6 series users can get a resolution as soon as possible.
