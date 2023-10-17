A serious storage bug is affecting some Pixel 6 series units on Android 14









According to user reports, upon receiving the Android 14 update, accessing files on the device is no longer possible. It appears that internal storage on the device suddenly dropped significantly (from 128GB to 4GB in one case) and presenting a "Download failed" or "Device out of storage" error anytime a user tries to take a picture, access a file, or install and uninstall apps. For some users, even attempting to open the storage section in the device's settings causes the device to crash.









Attempting to contact Google support to get help with the above issues have not yielded helpful results, with most representatives suggesting solutions such as restarting the phone in safe mode, wiping the device, or in some cases looking into warranty replacement options. This has, of course, caused anger amongst the affected user base.





One common denominator all these cases seem to have is the existence of multiple accounts on the affected device. In some cases, the storage issues only appear on one of the profiles, yet no issues present themselves on the second one.





Pixel 6 series users can get a resolution as soon as possible. Google has yet to acknowledge the issue , but one hopes that they are aware and already working on a bug fix. Things like this have happened before with software updates and older Pixel devices, and typically they are addressed within a few days. Hopefully, the affectedseries users can get a resolution as soon as possible.