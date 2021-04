Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab rumored to launch in early 2022 as tri-fold tablet

Patent-based render





A new rumor fromclaims that Samsung is working on an advanced tri-fold tablet for release in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting it could be announced alongside the flagship Galaxy S22.The device will apparently be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab to customers and feature better UTG (Ultra-thin Glass) than existing foldables, which in turn will make the planned S Pen support possible.Months before the announcement happens, Samsung might tease its first foldable tablet at this summer’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 event. Today’s rumor says this is something Samsung’s marketing team is actively discussing.



We don’t know much else about the Galaxy Z Fold Tab at this stage, but



The product envisioned above and below boasts that’s pretty similar to that of the We don’t know much else about the Galaxy Z Fold Tab at this stage, but patent-based renders dated October 2020 could potentially provide a preview of the device.The product envisioned above and below boasts that’s pretty similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , only this time the large display can be folded in two places rather than one. A slide-out keyboard is seen too, although that seems like an unlikely feature for the final product.

Samsung entered the foldable smartphone market two years ago with the original Galaxy Fold . It expanded on that with the compact Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020, and next the South Korean brand could enter the foldable tablet segment.