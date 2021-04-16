Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab rumored to launch in early 2022 as tri-fold tablet
Patent-based render
Samsung entered the foldable smartphone market two years ago with the original Galaxy Fold. It expanded on that with the compact Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020, and next the South Korean brand could enter the foldable tablet segment.
Samsung's tri-fold tablet could debut in early 2022
A new rumor from GizmoChina claims that Samsung is working on an advanced tri-fold tablet for release in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting it could be announced alongside the flagship Galaxy S22.
Months before the announcement happens, Samsung might tease its first foldable tablet at this summer’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 event. Today’s rumor says this is something Samsung’s marketing team is actively discussing.
We don’t know much else about the Galaxy Z Fold Tab at this stage, but patent-based renders dated October 2020 could potentially provide a preview of the device.
The product envisioned above and below boasts that’s pretty similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, only this time the large display can be folded in two places rather than one. A slide-out keyboard is seen too, although that seems like an unlikely feature for the final product.