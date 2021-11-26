Notification Center

Google's Pixel 6 powerhouse scores a 50 percent Black Friday discount (no trade-in)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel 6 powerhouse scores a 50 percent Black Friday discount (no trade-in)
The Black Friday 2021 madness is officially underway, and believe it or not, two of the greatest deals on two very different phones come from AT&T (of all carriers). If you're reluctant to go for a two year-old handset... at the insanely low price of $36 with no trade-in needed, you may want to consider a much younger device with stock Android 12 pre-loaded.

We're talking about the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, which is obviously far too young to drop so close to $0 without a bunch of strings attached, fetching instead $10.28 a month for a total of three years.

Google Pixel 6

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Stormy Black, Monthly Installments and Bill Credits

$10 off (50%)
$10 28 /mo
$20 56
Buy at AT&T

That amounts to an extremely affordable $370, down from a $739.99 list price at AT&T that was higher than what Google, T-Mobile, and even Verizon originally charged for the inaugural (non-Pro) Tensor powerhouse for some reason.

Just like in the case of Ma Bell's absolute iPhone 11 Pro steal, this killer holiday promo doesn't come with a whole lot of special conditions. Namely, you don't have to trade anything in, port in a number from a different carrier, or open a new line of service, let alone a new account altogether.

The only requirements are postpaid unlimited wireless service (whether you're a new or existing AT&T subscriber), a three-year installment agreement, and monthly bill credits. 

Naturally, that means you'll have to wait 36 months to see the $370 savings reflected on your account, and coincidentally or not, Google's 5G-enabled Pixel 6 is guaranteed to receive Android version updates until October 2024 (at the very least) while looking at an additional two years (or more) of certain security patches.

Apart from stellar software support, this bad boy has an outstanding dual rear-facing camera system (especially by sub-$400 standards) going for it, as well as a hefty battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, and a solid 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
50%off $10 Special AT&T 8%off $549 Special Target $100off $499 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

