Google's Pixel 6 powerhouse scores a 50 percent Black Friday discount (no trade-in)

We're talking about the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 , which is obviously far too young to drop so close to $0 without a bunch of strings attached, fetching instead $10.28 a month for a total of three years.





That amounts to an extremely affordable $370, down from a $739.99 list price at AT&T that was higher than what Google, T-Mobile, and even Verizon originally charged for the inaugural (non-Pro) Tensor powerhouse for some reason.





Just like in the case of Ma Bell's absolute iPhone 11 Pro steal, this killer holiday promo doesn't come with a whole lot of special conditions. Namely, you don't have to trade anything in, port in a number from a different carrier, or open a new line of service, let alone a new account altogether.





The only requirements are postpaid unlimited wireless service (whether you're a new or existing AT&T subscriber), a three-year installment agreement, and monthly bill credits.





Naturally, that means you'll have to wait 36 months to see the $370 savings reflected on your account, and coincidentally or not, Google 's 5G-enabled Pixel 6 is guaranteed to receive Android version updates until October 2024 (at the very least) while looking at an additional two years (or more) of certain security patches.





Apart from stellar software support, this bad boy has an outstanding dual rear-facing camera system (especially by sub-$400 standards) going for it, as well as a hefty battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, and a solid 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space.