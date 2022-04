Pixel 6 April update does more than patching security vulnerabilities

Battery & Power

Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories

Camera

Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview

If you’re rocking a Pixel phone, you’re likely to be among the first to receive this month’s security patch, which promises to address more than 40 security vulnerabilities, although none of them critical. Just to be clear, the April’s security update is now rolling out to the Pixel 3a , Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G , Pixel 5, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.However, if you’re using a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro as your daily driver, there are a couple of important changes included in the update that specifically target these phones. This is a very small update that weighs in at 27MB, which fixes two camera issues and improves one specific feature:Of course, if you’re using any other Pixel phone that is now receiving April’s security patch, you’ll be getting just the security fixes listed by Google