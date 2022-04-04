Pixel 6 April update does more than patching security vulnerabilities

Pixel 6 April update does more than patching security vulnerabilities0
However, if you’re using a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro as your daily driver, there are a couple of important changes included in the update that specifically target these phones. This is a very small update that weighs in at 27MB, which fixes two camera issues and improves one specific feature:
Battery & Power
- Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories
Camera
- Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in
- Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview
Of course, if you’re using any other Pixel phone that is now receiving April’s security patch, you’ll be getting just the security fixes listed by Google.
