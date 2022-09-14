Google's old Pixel 5 threatens the Pixel 6a's appeal at a new all-time low price (brand new)
The last high-end (ish) Pixel handset Google brought to market before taking the lineup to the next (Tensor-powered) level in 2021 is probably not on your mind much these days, but if you can't afford the "vanilla" Pixel 6 (even at its latest substantial discounts), you may well want to consider buying the Pixel 5... while you can.
No longer sold by its manufacturer (or many major US retailers), the 2020-released 6-incher is down to a new all-time low price of $399.99 for 24 hours only at Woot. These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, mind you, offered alongside a full 1-year Google warranty with full unlocked support for all of the nation's largest mobile network operators.
The Pixel 5 is of course a 5G-enabled device, and compared to a couple of years ago, stock Android-loving bargain hunters are looking at saving a whopping 300 bucks without compromising, well, much of anything.
With a middling Snapdragon 765 processor and a decent combination of 128GB storage space and 8 gigs of RAM under the hood, this thing is obviously not worth its original $699.99 retail price anymore. Or $599.99, or even $499.99.
But at $399.99, the all-aluminum Google Pixel 5 directly goes up against the (recently discounted) plastic-and-metal Pixel 6a mid-ranger released just a couple of months back, holding a number of important advantages despite its advanced age.
In addition to looking and feeling more premium in the hand compared to its younger "cousin", the Pixel 5 also sports a smoother 90Hz OLED display, better 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter on its back, superior IP68 water and dust resistance, thinner profile, lighter body, and wireless charging technology.
The Pixel 6a, meanwhile, comes with just a tiny bit of extra screen real estate, a significantly larger battery, a faster chipset, and thanks to its young age, longer software support. Overall, you're faced with a pretty tough choice right now, but if you do decide to opt for the older Pixel device in a single "Sorta Sage" color, you might want to place your order as soon as possible.
