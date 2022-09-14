Google's old Pixel 5 threatens the Pixel 6a's appeal at a new all-time low price (brand new)





No longer sold by its manufacturer (or many major US retailers), the 2020-released 6-incher is down to a new all-time low price of $399.99 for 24 hours only at Woot. These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, mind you, offered alongside a full 1-year Google warranty with full unlocked support for all of the nation's largest mobile network operators.

The Pixel 5 is of course a 5G-enabled device, and compared to a couple of years ago, stock Android-loving bargain hunters are looking at saving a whopping 300 bucks without compromising, well, much of anything.





With a middling Snapdragon 765 processor and a decent combination of 128GB storage space and 8 gigs of RAM under the hood, this thing is obviously not worth its original $699.99 retail price anymore. Or $599.99, or even $499.99.





But at $399.99, the all-aluminum Google Pixel 5 directly goes up against the (recently discounted) plastic-and-metal Pixel 6a mid-ranger released just a couple of months back, holding a number of important advantages despite its advanced age.





In addition to looking and feeling more premium in the hand compared to its younger "cousin", the Pixel 5 also sports a smoother 90Hz OLED display, better 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter on its back, superior IP68 water and dust resistance, thinner profile, lighter body, and wireless charging technology.





The Pixel 6a, meanwhile, comes with just a tiny bit of extra screen real estate, a significantly larger battery, a faster chipset, and thanks to its young age, longer software support. Overall, you're faced with a pretty tough choice right now, but if you do decide to opt for the older Pixel device in a single "Sorta Sage" color, you might want to place your order as soon as possible.



