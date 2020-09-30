Google Pixel 5 is official: the Android phone for the masses

This news is developing, more information will be added over time...

just works

Pixel 5 cameras





It's safe to say that the camera is the most important feature of every Pixel phone. Over the last few years, Google established itself as the benchmark for smartphone photography. And the best part about it is that Google achieves its superiority mainly through software. That means it can spare you the cost of fancy high-megapixel sensors and still come up with pictures that you'd be happy to keep and share.





That's why the main sensor of the Pixel 5 is still a 12MP one, just like last year, so you know what to expect. Google is still keeping the number of cameras to a minimum and with the change in philosophy this year, we're not surprised there are still only two of them. This year, however, the telephoto camera is replaced by an ultra-wide-angle lens. Some might see that as a loss, others as a win, it depends on what you like shooting. We'd have loved to see the telephoto camera kept as well, that's become the classic camera trio, but with Google trying to fit into a tighter budget, it took a leave of absence. Hopefully, we'll see it again next year.





Pixel 5 camera samples





Here are some photos taken with the Pixel 5 that Google chose to highlight its photography prowess:









Of course, they look great, but you can't expect anything else from promotional materials. Once we get our hands on the Pixel 5, we'll see how good it really is. Speaking of getting your hands on it...





Pixel 5 price and release date

So, after Google went for a cheaper system chip, got rid of wireless charging and “saved us” a camera, what price did it manage to achieve for the Pixel 5? The answer: $699.



Some of you probably expected an even cheaper price, but it’s in line with the LG Velvet and the Motorola Edge, which have similar specs. Sure, some might think they offer more for the money but Google’s exclusive Pixel features also have a cost.



And if you feel like $699 is too much for the Pixel 5, don’t worry, chances are there will be discounts before the end of the year, so just have some patience.



If you don’t have any, you can pre-order the Pixel 5 starting today. It comes in Black and Sorta Sage. Shipping starts October 15.



