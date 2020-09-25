Considering how Google markets the Pixel, the brand's latest issue is ironic









Even those leaving comments on the Google Play Store for the Google Camera app report having problems. As one Christine Fitzgerald wrote, "Three years I've been very happy with the camera on my Pixel 2 . Two days ago, there was an automatic update to Android 11. Today my camera WILL NOT WORK. I either have a black screen or, most often, the app closes immediately. I have emptied the cache and restarted my phone numerous times. Once, the camera worked, then back to the fault ever since. I am assuming this is some kind of incompatibility with Android 11." A Pixel 2 user also used the comment section on the Google Camera app listing to mention that his front-facing camera wasn't working.





Some tips and workarounds have been shared. A Pixel user with the handle of Andy Jones 8118 on the Pixel Phone Help site said that he removed a .nomedia file where he stored sensitive items. That did the trick for him and others as well, so if you're having this issue with your Pixel (which might include failure of the flashlight to work) you might want to see if this helps.



