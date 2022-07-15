 Google's 5G Pixel 5 is alive and kicking, fetching a lower than ever price brand-new - PhoneArena
Google's 5G Pixel 5 is alive and kicking, fetching a lower than ever price brand-new

Deals
Google's 5G Pixel 5 is alive and kicking, fetching a lower than ever price brand-new
As much as some hardcore Google fans might hate the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for their seemingly never-ending string of (mostly) software-related issues, that strong and passionate consumer reaction still doesn't compare with the general sense of indifference generated by 2020's Pixel 5.

By no means a bad phone, the decidedly underwhelming 6-inch mid-ranger simply didn't offer enough compelling reasons for prospective buyers to ignore its very stiff competition around the $699 mark nearly two years ago.

Google Pixel 5

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Sorta Sage, Fully Unlocked, Brand New, Full Warranty
$270 off (39%)
$429 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot
 

Despite undoubtedly realizing this problem early on in the handset's commercial run, Google didn't do much to boost the Pixel 5's appeal, discontinuing it fairly quickly rather than discounting it very deeply or frequently. While the stock Android 12-running device is almost impossible to come by nowadays at major third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy as well, Woot has an extremely interesting deal to offer for only 24 hours.

Instead of seven, six, or five Benjamins, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging just $429.99 for a fully unlocked version of the 128GB Google Pixel 5 in a "Sorta Sage" color and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. 

It's perhaps needless to highlight that this limited-time promotion is simply unbeatable at the moment, as the cheapest Pixel 5 units available at Best Buy, for instance, are still a whopping $629.99 a pop... in refurbished condition.

Keep in mind that Woot is even prepared to throw in a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with its ultra-affordable Pixel 5s, which are capable of accessing (low and mid-band) 5G speeds on any US network you prefer.

At $429.99, the reasonably well-reviewed Pixel 5 undercuts pretty much all of the best budget phones out there, lower-end Pixel 5a included, while arguably sporting a good... enough screen with 90Hz OLED technology, a large battery, solid dual rear-facing camera setup, a hefty 8 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 128GB internal storage space, and most importantly, stellar software support... through fall 2023 at least.

