Verizon Android Deals Google 5G

Google's 5G-capable Pixel 5 is half off at Verizon for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 20, 2020, 2:57 AM
Google's 5G-capable Pixel 5 is half off at Verizon for a limited time
The time has come for the first truly good deal on Google's latest flagship handset. Granted, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 has been on sale at Best Buy alongside a free $50 gift card in a Verizon-specific variant for a little over a week now, while the smartphone manufacturer's own $50 outright discount for Black Friday is scheduled to go live in a couple of days.

But if you don't have a problem committing to the largest mobile network operator stateside, you can save a whopping 350 bucks right now with just a couple of strings attached. We're not talking obligatory device trade-ins or number port-ins, but rather a new line of service and your choice of a monthly installment plan or a purchase at full retail price.

Either way, the $350 discount will be applied to your account as bill credits over a period of two years, effectively bringing the $699.99 list price of the Pixel 5 5G down to $349.99. Keep in mind that this is an online-only promotion valid through Sunday, which could mean Big Red has something else in store in terms of actual Black Friday deals on Google Pixel phones.

Of course, it seems unlikely that such an objectively good device will go down to an even lower price of $350 so soon after its commercial debut. While the Pixel 5 is not technically a full-blown flagship, packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor instead of a state-of-the-art 865 SoC, its more than respectable spec sheet includes a smooth 90Hz 6-inch OLED display, as well as a hefty 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 12W wireless charging support, and most importantly, an excellent dual rear-facing camera system.

The reasonably speedy Snapdragon 765 chipset is paired with a generous 8 gigs of RAM, and although the Pixel 5 doesn't come with a microSD card slot, its 128 gigs of internal storage space should be enough to satisfy the needs of most digital hoarders. Last but certainly not least, the phone comes with stock Android 11 on the software side of things right out of the box, which keeps everything running smoothly and will obviously be updated three times down the road for performance improvements.

On Verizon, the Pixel 5 can get both a slow "nationwide" 5G signal and a much faster one based on mmWave technology that's sadly not available in many places across the country.

