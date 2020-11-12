Verizon's Google Pixel 5 5G is the protagonist of a new early Best Buy Black Friday deal





Still, the Pixel 5 does support 5G connectivity on all of the major US wireless service providers, being capable among others to deliver the highest download speeds on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network (where available) in addition to obviously getting a "nationwide" low-band 5G signal





Priced at an almost surprisingly reasonable (for a Google-made phone) $699.99 on Big Red, the 6-inch handset is not discounted outright just yet, but for a presumably limited time only, you can score a notable gift from Best Buy with a Verizon -specific purchase.





The retailer is currently throwing in a $50 gift card with absolutely no strings attached in yet another early Black Friday deal that may disappear and return a few times in the next few weeks. Naturally, you don't have to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator to receive the digital voucher by email after ordering a Verizon-locked Google Pixel 5 in "Just Black" or "Sorta Sage."





Even better, you can choose to pay the aforementioned 700 bucks in full upfront or $29.17 a month for two years with an installment plan. Granted, you're definitely not looking at an earth-shattering discount here, but the new deal is... better than nothing.





Keep in mind that Google has been offering $50 Store credit with "qualified activation" on Verizon from day one of the Pixel 5's commercial US availability, while Best Buy can also shave 50 bucks off the handset's list price with upfront activation on Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon. Basically, this is just another way to save a little money when purchasing the stock Android-running 5G smartphone with a phenomenal dual rear-facing camera system, elegant all-metal design, stellar battery life, wireless charging support, and decent processing power.





Google's newest flagship is here... only it's not really a flagship, packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor as opposed to the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm's even faster 865+ SoC.