Android Google

Yet another round of leaks claim that the Pixel 5 will have a midrange chip inside

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 19, 2020, 3:45 PM
Yet another round of leaks claim that the Pixel 5 will have a midrange chip inside
We have been hearing since quite some time that the upcoming Google Pixel 5 will be powered by a midtier SoC and not a high-end chipset. Now, two sources have reiterated this.

XDA Developers team, which stumbled upon two unreleased Snapdragon 765-fueled Pixel handsets earlier this year, has found more evidence that two phones driven by the chip are indeed on the way. Mind you, neither of these could probably be the Pixel 4a, as another Pixel handset codenamed “sunfish” was also discovered. "Sunfish" is believed to be the Pixel 4a and it will likely have the Snapdragon 730 under the hood. 

Thus, it only makes sense that the other two phones are the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.

It's also possible that the Pixel 5 will have Snapdragon 765's updated version, the Snapdragon 768G inside. It's faster than the Snapdragon 765 and also supports 120Hz screens.
 

Verizon will also reportedly sell 5G Pixel 5


Separately, Android Police's Editor-in-Chief David Ruddock also claims that the Pixel 5 will feature the Snapdragon 765, citing his source. Google will apparently make a special edition of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL for Verizon so that they support the carrier's millimeter-wave 5G network. It remains to be seen if they will be costlier than the sub-6GHz models.

A recent Google survey hints that the Pixel 5 will start at $699. While this is lower than the starting price of last year's Pixel 4, it's still a bit too much for a midrange phone. 

Google is desperately in need of a breakout hit after two lackluster years and a cheaper Pixel handset which nails the basics can certainly do the trick. On top of the wishlist of many Pixel fans is a bigger battery and an ultra-wide camera. We will have to wait and see if Google delivers.

For now, all eyes are on the Pixel 4a, which will apparently be aggressively priced to take down the iPhone SE and other competing devices.

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS Android
Pixel 5 XL
Google Pixel 5 XL View Full specs
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless