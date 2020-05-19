Yet another round of leaks claim that the Pixel 5 will have a midrange chip inside



XDA Developers team, which stumbled upon two unreleased Snapdragon 765-fueled Pixel handsets earlier this year, has found more evidence that two phones driven by the chip are indeed on the way. Mind you, neither of these could probably be the Pixel 4a, as another Pixel handset codenamed "sunfish" was also discovered. "Sunfish" is believed to be the Pixel 4a and it will likely have the Snapdragon 730 under the hood.





Thus, it only makes sense that the other two phones are the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.



It's also possible that the Pixel 5 will have Snapdragon 765's updated version, the Snapdragon 768G inside. It's faster than the Snapdragon 765 and also supports 120Hz screens.



Verizon will also reportedly sell 5G Pixel 5



Separately, Android Police's Editor-in-Chief David Ruddock also claims that the Pixel 5 will feature the Snapdragon 765, citing his source. Google will apparently make a special edition of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL for Verizon so that they support the carrier's millimeter-wave 5G network. It remains to be seen if they will be costlier than the sub-6GHz models.



Google is desperately in need of a breakout hit after two lackluster years and a cheaper Pixel handset which nails the basics can certainly do the trick. On top of the wishlist of many Pixel fans is a bigger battery and an ultra-wide camera. We will have to wait and see if Google delivers.



