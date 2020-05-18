Google Pixel 4a will reportedly ditch Active Edge

Active Edge basically lets users summon the Google assistant , silence incoming calls, and snooze the alarm clock. You can even remap it to use a digital assistant of your choice. Sure, you can also use touch inputs to perform these actions, but tactile input is sometimes faster and more effortless.



The feature has apparently been replaced with a The feature has apparently been replaced with a double-tap rear gesture , so fans wouldn't really be missing out. This new functionality will presumably not need special hardware and will utilize the accelerometer and gyroscope, so it's a win-win. It will let you tap the back of the phone twice to perform various tasks and should theoretically be about as good as Active Edge.



And in case you are wondering, Google is probably already hard at work to ensure the feature is not activated accidentally.



The functionally will probably roll out to other Android phones in the future but at first, it will likely be exclusive to Pixel handsets.