Verizon Android Deals Google

Google's excellent Pixel 4a mid-ranger can now be yours for free (no trade-in needed)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 18, 2020, 3:21 AM
Google's excellent Pixel 4a mid-ranger can now be yours for free (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile might be offering the best early deal on the recently released Pixel 4a with 5G, but if you feel you can settle for the slightly older 4G LTE-only variant of Google's latest mid-range smartphone this holiday season, you should definitely consider purchasing that thing from Verizon right now.

That's because Big Red can lower the $379.99 retail price of the 5.8-inch handset to... $0 without you having to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a different carrier. Obviously, the killer new deal does come with its own special requirements, which you should be able to easily meet if you're in the market for a great bargain ahead of Black Friday.

To save the full 380 bucks, you'll need to open a new line of "eligible" unlimited service and get the Google Pixel 4a with a device payment plan. While Verizon will not simply give you $380 upfront, said discount will be applied to your account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two years.

In addition to snubbing the 5G trend, the original Pixel 4a also settles for a single rear-facing camera, as well as a smaller battery and screen compared to its younger and superior sibling. Still, that solo 12MP shooter is a scorcher (by mid-range standards, at least), while the frugal Snapdragon 730 processor helps the relatively compact device deliver solid endurance times between charges.

By the way, the stock Android 11-powered phone also supports 18W fast charging, with its more than respectable spec sheet including 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space as well. All in all, it's arguably smart to buy this top-notch iPhone SE (2020) rival at $380 and a complete no-brainer to get it without actually spending a dime... in the long run.

Pixel 4a

