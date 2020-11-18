Google's excellent Pixel 4a mid-ranger can now be yours for free (no trade-in needed)
To save the full 380 bucks, you'll need to open a new line of "eligible" unlimited service and get the Google Pixel 4a with a device payment plan. While Verizon will not simply give you $380 upfront, said discount will be applied to your account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two years.
In addition to snubbing the 5G trend, the original Pixel 4a also settles for a single rear-facing camera, as well as a smaller battery and screen compared to its younger and superior sibling. Still, that solo 12MP shooter is a scorcher (by mid-range standards, at least), while the frugal Snapdragon 730 processor helps the relatively compact device deliver solid endurance times between charges.
By the way, the stock Android 11-powered phone also supports 18W fast charging, with its more than respectable spec sheet including 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space as well. All in all, it's arguably smart to buy this top-notch iPhone SE (2020) rival at $380 and a complete no-brainer to get it without actually spending a dime... in the long run.