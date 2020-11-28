You literally can't do better than this Google Pixel 4a Black Friday deal at Verizon

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 28, 2020, 9:45 AM
The year's biggest shopping day is technically over, but most of the best Black Friday 2020 deals are still live and likely to remain that way all weekend. Even better, the already impressive list of Verizon Black Friday offers available yesterday seems to have been expanded ahead of Cyber Monday with literally the heftiest Google Pixel Black Friday discount you can currently claim on one of the largest wireless service providers stateside.

We're talking about 100 percent taken off the regular price of the Pixel 4a at the nation's number one mobile network operator on one simple condition. All you need to do is open a new line of service for an undoubtedly limited time, and Big Red will bring the handset's $379.99 MSRP down to $0.

This is an online-only promotion, mind you, that also requires an "eligible" Unlimited plan, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't have to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a different carrier to score the full 380 bucks... back in the form of bill credit applied to your account over a period of two years.

You're free to choose between initially paying the $379.99 all at once or split in into 24 monthly installments of $15.83 that will all be returned as long as you remain committed to Verizon for the entirety of your two-year "contract."

Keep in mind that this is the 4G LTE-only version of the Google Pixel 4a released back in August, which settles for a Snapdragon 730 processor and single 12MP rear-facing camera, as opposed to the slightly faster Snapdragon 765 SoC and more versatile 12 + 16MP dual shooter system of the 5G-enabled model.

Still, the quality/price ratio is pretty great at $380 and absolutely mind-blowing at $0, given the more than respectable overall camera performance, silky smooth software, guaranteed Android 12 and 13 updates, as well as the same 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space as the Pixel 4a 5G.

