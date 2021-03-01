Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google 5G

Google's Pixel 4a 5G mid-ranger scores record high discount in unlocked variant

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 01, 2021, 10:15 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel 4a 5G mid-ranger scores record high discount in unlocked variant
Priced at an almost surprisingly reasonable $499 right off the bat, Google's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone to date didn't leave a lot of room for deals. Commercially released just a few weeks after the slightly more expensive and slightly more premium-looking Pixel 5, the 6.2-inch Pixel 4a 5G was indeed not discounted very often during its first couple of months of availability, especially in an unlocked version.

But now that a Pixel 5a mid-ranger is apparently right around the corner, you might be pleased to hear the aforementioned plastic-made Snapdragon 765 handset is on sale at 50 bucks less than usual in an unlocked model nationwide.

The unprecedented albeit far from mind-blowing price cut is available pretty much everywhere across the US, from Google's own official e-store to Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. While nowhere near as compelling as what Xfinity Mobile is offering at the time of this writing, the new discount obviously comes with absolutely no strings attached, allowing you to use the phone on whatever carrier you want.

That being said, it's important to keep in mind that the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G does not support Verizon's blazing fast Ultra Wideband network. Instead, you'll have to settle for Big Red's significantly lower "nationwide" 5G speeds or activate the device on AT&T or T-Mobile, where it can tap into low and mid-band spectrum.

Speaking of carrier activation, bargain hunters could be interested in Best Buy's additional $50 savings for Verizon and AT&T customers willing to choose their mobile network operator upfront. Even better, new Sprint lines and altogether new accounts can purchase the Pixel 4a 5G for as little as $349.99 and take advantage of T-Mobile's market-leading 5G infrastructure.

At these prices, whether you'll opt for upfront carrier activation or not, it's objectively hard to beat the camera performance, battery life, and especially the software experience of this stock Android-running handset guaranteed to receive major updates through the fall of 2023.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
Deal Special Amazon 10%off $449 Special B&HPhoto 30%off $350 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save 50% on a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones for a limited time
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 8minAwesome new deal drops Apple's AirPods Pro into impulse buy territory... again
Popular stories
The age of affordable foldables starts with this killer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal
Popular stories
Save more than $100 when you buy Sony's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones
Popular stories
Expires in - 1m 1wGoogle's Pixel 4a 5G is on sale at a huge discount with pretty much no strings attached
Popular stories
Best deals this week: Galaxy S21+ BOGO, $50 iPhone SE, $49 Galaxy Buds and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless