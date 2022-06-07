Google's Pixel 4a 5G offers unrivaled software support at an unbeatable price





But Android purists on a tight budget might not be happy to spend 450 bucks on the 5G-enabled Pixel 5a , let alone $599 and up for the aforementioned Pixel 6 powerhouse with no strings attached.

Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Unlocked, Refurbished, Good Condition, 1-Year Warranty $246 49 Buy at eBay





If you fall into that category, you'll be delighted to see a veteran eBay seller with an outstanding track record charge a measly $246.49 for a limited time for black and white models of Google's Pixel 4a 5G in refurbished condition.





These ultra-affordable refurbs happen to come with a full 1-year warranty from Allstate, mind you, as well as a solemn promise of "like new" functionality, "at least" 80 percent battery health, "moderate" signs of wear, and new, "generic" packaging with "original or new, generic accessories" inside.





While it's obviously never ideal to buy a pre-owned handset whose potential "signs of wear" can include scratches, "visible scuffs", and/or "screen discoloration", that 12-month "return to base" warranty for manufacturing defects should help you sleep peacefully at night knowing you've made an objectively great deal here.





Decluttr Store is about as trusted an eBay merchant as they come, with a 98.8 percent positive feedback score based on close to 450,000 (!!!) user ratings from the last 12 months alone, and the Pixel 4a 5G units on sale at under 250 bucks a pop are also unlocked to work flawlessly on all US networks.





Believe it or not, 5G speeds are arguably only the second most important selling point here, behind Google's stellar software support. Released running Android 11, the Pixel 4a 5G has naturally received a timely Android 12 update and is guaranteed to keep scoring both major and minor software promotions until November 2023.





That means Android 13 and Android 14 will come in due time, not to mention frequent security patches and occasional feature drops . The hardware specs are also pretty great... for just $246.49, including a 6.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the same reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor as the much costlier Pixel 5a 5G, 128GB internal storage space paired with 6 gigs of RAM, two objectively awesome rear-facing cameras, and even a good old fashioned headphone jack.




