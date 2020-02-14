Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 14, 2020
Another day, another way to save big on Google's newest high-end smartphones. This time around, it's Best Buy that can hook you up with a massive Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL discount... as long as you don't mind activating the stock Android-running handsets on the nation's largest wireless network.

Basically, these killer new Verizon deals match what T-Mobile is offering right now, the difference being that you can't pay the reduced prices all at once if you're a Big Red customer. Instead, you'll need to go with a monthly installment plan, which means you'll end up coughing up as little as $16.66 every 30 days for the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and $20.83 and up a month as far as the jumbo-sized model is concerned.

All in all, you're looking at spending roughly 400 and 500 bucks for entry-level 64GB storage configurations of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL respectively, but what's even cooler is the same $400 discount applies to 128 gig variants of both devices as well, bringing their prices down to $500 and $600 respectively with monthly payments.

In terms of color options, you can only choose between "Just Black" and "Clearly White" flavors in combination with a 128GB internal storage count, while the 64 gig versions are also available in a snazzy "Oh So Orange" paint job, at least for now.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for Verizon are currently discounted at the carrier itself and the official online Google Store as well, but Best Buy offers by far the largest savings with the fewest strings attached at the time of this writing. 

Although Google is expected to unveil a new mid-range phone relatively soon, we're most likely a pretty long time away from a high-end Pixel 5 announcement. Thus, if you're looking for an affordable combination of a top-shelf processor and silky smooth Android software, you might want to jump on these sweet Pixel 4/4 XL discounts.

