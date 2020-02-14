Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers
Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals here
All in all, you're looking at spending roughly 400 and 500 bucks for entry-level 64GB storage configurations of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL respectively, but what's even cooler is the same $400 discount applies to 128 gig variants of both devices as well, bringing their prices down to $500 and $600 respectively with monthly payments.
In terms of color options, you can only choose between "Just Black" and "Clearly White" flavors in combination with a 128GB internal storage count, while the 64 gig versions are also available in a snazzy "Oh So Orange" paint job, at least for now.
Keep in mind that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for Verizon are currently discounted at the carrier itself and the official online Google Store as well, but Best Buy offers by far the largest savings with the fewest strings attached at the time of this writing.
Although Google is expected to unveil a new mid-range phone relatively soon, we're most likely a pretty long time away from a high-end Pixel 5 announcement. Thus, if you're looking for an affordable combination of a top-shelf processor and silky smooth Android software, you might want to jump on these sweet Pixel 4/4 XL discounts.
