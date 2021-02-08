Huge new sale heavily discounts all of the (2018 and 2019) Google Pixel phones
The 2019-released Pixel 4 high-ender, for instance, is on sale right now for as little as $259.99 in a single 64GB storage configuration and your choice of black or white colors. We're obviously talking about refurbished units here, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" and "minimum 85%" battery capacity of these ultra-low-cost unlocked devices powered by a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor.
The smaller 5.6-inch model will set you back a measly $144.99 for the next few hours only with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a Snapdragon 670 chipset, and a 3,000mAh cell on deck. The jumbo-sized 6-inch Pixel 3a XL, meanwhile, can be yours at $159.99 with the same reasonably powerful processor and a much heftier 3,700mAh battery under the hood.
Last but certainly not least, the venerable Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be purchased today only starting at $149.99 and $169.99 respectively with Snapdragon 845 processing power in tow. All these devices, brand-new units included, are backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, eclipsing a lot of modern low and mid-end smartphones in the sub-$300 and sub-$200 price brackets in terms of their value for money.