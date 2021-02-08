Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android Deals Google

Huge new sale heavily discounts all of the (2018 and 2019) Google Pixel phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 08, 2021, 2:14 AM
As affordable as the Pixel 4a is, normally starting at $350 in a 4G LTE-only variant and $500 with built-in 5G connectivity, Android purists can spend even less on a decent Google-made phone in excellent working condition if they're patient and know where to look.

The 2019-released Pixel 4 high-ender, for instance, is on sale right now for as little as $259.99 in a single 64GB storage configuration and your choice of black or white colors. We're obviously talking about refurbished units here, but Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" and "minimum 85%" battery capacity of these ultra-low-cost unlocked devices powered by a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor.

In comparison, the Pixel 4a packs a decidedly modest Snapdragon 730 SoC, not to mention that the "standard" Pixel 4 comes with not one but two rear-facing cameras in tow, as well as a smooth 90Hz P-OLED 5.7-inch display. Granted, the 2,800mAh battery size is... not ideal, which is why stock Android-loving bargain hunters should also consider 2019's mid-end Pixel 3a and 3a XL, at least today.

The smaller 5.6-inch model will set you back a measly $144.99 for the next few hours only with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a Snapdragon 670 chipset, and a 3,000mAh cell on deck. The jumbo-sized 6-inch Pixel 3a XL, meanwhile, can be yours at $159.99 with the same reasonably powerful processor and a much heftier 3,700mAh battery under the hood.

Just like the aforementioned deeply discounted Pixel 4, these super-affordable mid-rangers are on sale in grade A refurbished condition, but if you absolutely must own a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged handset, there's also a 3a XL at $229.99 with T-Mobile and Sprint support only you may want to take into consideration.

Last but certainly not least, the venerable Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be purchased today only starting at $149.99 and $169.99 respectively with Snapdragon 845 processing power in tow. All these devices, brand-new units included, are backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, eclipsing a lot of modern low and mid-end smartphones in the sub-$300 and sub-$200 price brackets in terms of their value for money.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$349 Amazon $19 BestBuy $340 eBay
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$219 Amazon $319 eBay $326 Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$349 Amazon $399 Overstock $459 B&HPhoto
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$220 Amazon $315 eBay $354 Overstock
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$320 Amazon $320 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11

