Google is gearing up to finally fix the biggest Pixel 4 security flaw... soon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 06, 2020, 9:00 AM
Two long years after Apple unveiled the first iPhone generation equipped with a state-of-the-art facial recognition system, Google finally followed suit, leaving plenty of top bezel space for a similarly advanced 3D face unlock mechanism on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

But while our in-depth review deemed the feature blazing fast and impressively accurate, the search giant came under fire for a pretty shocking security oversight. As detailed on Google's own support portal, anyone can unlock your fancy high-end handset simply by holding it up to your face when facial recognition is enabled, even if the eyes of the phone's rightful owner are closed.

Naturally, that last part prompted serious concerns and heated controversy, although to its credit, Big G was quick to promise a security improvement set to be delivered by way of a software update "in the coming months." Unfortunately, that was way back in October, and in the meantime, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have received several monthly patches and "feature drops", none of which included the promised face unlock enhancement.


For what it's worth, the folks over at Android Police seem to have discovered some definitive proof suggesting Google is still working on a fix, which could be enabled in the near future. Apparently, there's already an option visible in the Pixel 4's settings menu for requiring a user's eyes to be open before the phone can be unlocked with this biometric recognition technology.

The problem is the option doesn't actually do anything yet and the only way to find it is by typing the word "eyes" in the settings menu's search box. But this could mean a public rollout is right around the corner. Of course, the right thing to do would be to enforce the new "policy" for all users rather than adding this extra layer of security as an option some people may never find out about, but that's certainly still better than nothing.

In case you're wondering, no, Apple's Face ID system does not work with your eyes closed, and the same goes for many other facial authentication solutions from other companies, including those that are inherently less secure than Google's face unlock setup by using rudimentary 2D technology.

$594.99 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$500.00 Google Pixel 4 on eBay
$799.99 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon
$700.00 Google Pixel 4 XL on eBay

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

2 Comments

TBomb
Reply

1. TBomb

Posts: 1804; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

Eyes open or closed adds minimal security. If you are in a relationship where your spouse is trying to unlock your phone while you sleep - you need to get out of the relationship. If you are in a situation where a bad guy is holding you hostage and forcing you to unlock your phone, you're in a very unfortunate situation and that really sucks, but I don't think keeping your eyes closed is really going to save you. If you're dead and your worried about the government/police unlocking your phone, I believe the government will be able to keep your eyes open for half a second to unlock your phone. People just looking to complain. We complain about everything (see above)

posted on 55 min ago

applesnapple93
Reply

2. applesnapple93

Posts: 362; Member since: Jan 06, 2016

People need to find something wrong with everything. I own a Pixel 4 XL, don't have an issue with the whole eyes thing. However I will admin, the fingerprint scanner on the back is 1000% more convenient and I personally feel is more secure. Face ID just feels like a marketing ploy, give it 2-3 years it'll be back to in-display fingerprint scanner.

posted on 39 min ago

