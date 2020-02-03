Google rolls out Pixel 4 February update, fixes video recording and NFC issues
- System: Fix for some devices stuck during boot;
- Camera: Fix for stuck preview while recording video;
- Camera: Fix for overexposure while recording video in certain scenarios;
- NFC: Fix for broken NFC functionality with certain apps;
- Assistant: Fix for UI crash while using Assistant.
Besides all the changes listed above, the update includes security fixes for Pixel 2/XL, Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, and Pixel 4/XL, which can be found in the dedicated security bulletin. All supported Pixel devices running Android 10 will receive the February 2020 OTA (over the air) starting today, so keep your eye peeled for a new update if you own one of the Pixel phones mentioned.
