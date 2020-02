Google rolls out Pixel 4 February update, fixes video recording and NFC issues

System : Fix for some devices stuck during boot;

Google rolls out a new security patch for Pixel phones every month. Usually, these updates address major and minor security issues discovered by Google engineers, security researchers or Pixel users. However, from time to time, Google includes fixes for various issues reported by Pixel users.February is one of those months when Google is adding a handful of fixes that address problems with the video recording and NFC connectivity. Although the February security patch is available for all Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 2 /XL, the fixes are only aimed at the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Besides all the changes listed above, the update includes security fixes for Pixel 2/XL, Pixel 3/XL Pixel 3a /XL, and Pixel 4 /XL, which can be found in the dedicated security bulletin . All supported Pixel devices running Android 10 will receive the February 2020 OTA (over the air) starting today, so keep your eye peeled for a new update if you own one of the Pixel phones mentioned.