Bank of America app adds support for Pixel 4 face unlock
One of the most important uses of the fingerprint sensor is to secure more sensitive apps, such as password managers or banking applications. When the Pixel 4 launched, only a few apps supported face unlock, but the number is slowly growing.
Of course, the fact of the matter is that the majority of apps that need biometric support still don’t have it. It will be up to individual app developers to allow their software to take advantage of the Pixel 4’s hardware. Hopefully, more widespread support for the feature will be coming to more apps soon.
