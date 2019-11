Bank of America app adds support for Pixel 4 face unlock

Google made waves by foregoing the fingerprint sensor in favor of face unlock on the Pixel 4 this year. So far, the Pixel’s 3D face unlock systems have made for speedy and accurate unlocking, but unlocking the phone isn’t the only thing biometric authentication is used for.One of the most important uses of the fingerprint sensor is to secure more sensitive apps, such as password managers or banking applications. When the Pixel 4 launched, only a few apps supported face unlock, but the number is slowly growing.As 9to5Google reports, Bank of America is the latest to do so with the release of version 8.3.11 of their Android app, which includes support for facial recognition. Pixel 4 users can now access their bank account conveniently without giving up security.Of course, the fact of the matter is that the majority of apps that need biometric support still don’t have it. It will be up to individual app developers to allow their software to take advantage of the Pixel 4’s hardware. Hopefully, more widespread support for the feature will be coming to more apps soon.