Google releases March feature drop for Pixel phones, lots of new features incoming

As expected, Google is rolling out a new batch of features and improvements for Pixel phones. The so-called March “feature drop” brings no less than 12 new, helpful features that should offer Pixel users new experiences.Many of these tweaks included in the update will make your life much easier. For example, there's a new rule available that will allow Pixel users to enable Do Not Disturb mode and other routines based on Wi-Fi network or exact location.Also, the dark mode can be set on an automatic schedule based on local sunrise and sunset times, an option that should have been available from the beginning. The Motion Sense feature has been further enhanced to allow Pixel 4 users to pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone.The Personal Safety app that was launched back in October in the United States is now available in more countries such as Australia and the UK. The app uses Pixel 4's sensors to detect if the user has been involved in a car crash and needs medical care. If the answer is yes in both cases, Pixel 4 users can request help via voice command or with a single tap. More importantly, the phone can share information like your location with emergency services if you can't speak.There's also a brand new feature called Live Caption, which captions media playing on the phone. This specific feature is now rolling out to Pixel 2 devices. Not to mention that the update adds no less than 169 new emoji, along with new AR effects that can be used during Duo video calls.The power button has been tweaked to allow Pixel users to do some extra actions. For example, when you press and hold the power button, you'll be able to swipe through debit and credit cards, event tickets, boarding passes or access anything else in Google Pay. This specific feature is only available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Singapore, and Taiwan.Also, a bunch of camera improvements have been implemented as well, which will add depth for better selfies and the option to create 3D photos on Facebook. The Adaptive brightness feature has been improved too, allowing users to temporarily increase screen brightness when in direct sunlight.