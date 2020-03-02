Google releases March feature drop for Pixel phones, lots of new features incoming
Also, the dark mode can be set on an automatic schedule based on local sunrise and sunset times, an option that should have been available from the beginning. The Motion Sense feature has been further enhanced to allow Pixel 4 users to pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone.
There's also a brand new feature called Live Caption, which captions media playing on the phone. This specific feature is now rolling out to Pixel 2 devices. Not to mention that the update adds no less than 169 new emoji, along with new AR effects that can be used during Duo video calls.
The power button has been tweaked to allow Pixel users to do some extra actions. For example, when you press and hold the power button, you'll be able to swipe through debit and credit cards, event tickets, boarding passes or access anything else in Google Pay. This specific feature is only available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Singapore, and Taiwan.
Also, a bunch of camera improvements have been implemented as well, which will add depth for better selfies and the option to create 3D photos on Facebook. The Adaptive brightness feature has been improved too, allowing users to temporarily increase screen brightness when in direct sunlight.
1 Comment
1. androiduser
Posts: 581; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on yesterday, 11:19 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):