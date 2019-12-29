Verizon has these stylish Pixel 4 and 4 XL accessories on sale at a big discount





While the high-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL devices themselves are no longer on sale at their lowest prices ever from Google or most authorized third-party retailers and carriers, it's definitely not too late to get an ultra-affordable protective accessory for your hot new smartphone before ringing in the new year. Just don't head over to the official US online Google Store expecting the search giant's swanky Pixel 4 fabric cases to fetch anything less than 40 bucks a pop.









Instead, what you'll want to do as soon as possible is visit Verizon's website (of all digital places), where the same exact elegant and robust cases are currently priced at $19.99 for both the baby Pixel 4 and jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL . Unfortunately, you don't get as much chromatic choice at Big Red as over at Big G, with "Just Black" and "Sorta Smokey" hues up for grabs at the time of this writing but no sign of "Blue-ish" or "Could Be Coral" availability... at either the full $39.99 or marked-down $19.99 price.





Still, this is a pretty awesome (not to mention rare) deal going on right now, allowing you to save what may seem like an insignificant sum of money but a sum of money that represents a solid 50 percent off the regular price of an official, Google-sanctioned Pixel 4 or 4 XL fabric case.





In addition to objectively looking cool, these cases on special sale for a no doubt limited time (or at least in a limited quantity) are also durable and easy to clean, while sporting a soft microfiber lining for cushioned scratch protection and a "raised-edge" design for top-notch screen and camera protection.



