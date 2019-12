Hot new Best Buy deals bring Google's Pixel 4 down to $0 and the Pixel 4 XL to $180

The latest promotions come from Best Buy, slashing the list price of Big G's newest high-end 5.7-inch handset by a whopping 840 bucks, while allowing those interested in the Pixel 4 XL to save up to $749. Of course, the unlocked Pixel 4 typically starts at less than $840 ($800, to be exact), which naturally means you can get the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse completely free of charge right now instead of coughing up $28 a month for two and a half years.













This killer deal is only good for existing AT&T customers looking to upgrade their service and willing to agree to a new installment plan. The $840 savings are offered in the form of a $300 Best Buy instant discount and $18 bill credit for the duration of your 30-month Next term. You can opt for a "Just Black" or "Clearly White" flavor of your gratis Pixel 4 in a 64GB storage variant without a microSD card slot.





Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL can be yours for as little as $180 or so all in all after 24 monthly payments of $7.49 a pop with a Sprint installment plan. You'll need to be an upgrading customer to qualify for this amazing deal too, looking at the same exact $300 Best Buy instant discount, as well as $18.71 monthly bill credits bringing the usual price of the 6.3-inch phone way down from $930 in the same choice of black and white paint jobs.





What's outright insane is that both the AT&T-locked Pixel 4 and Sprint's Pixel 4 XL variant on sale here come with a free Google Nest Hub also included. That's an additional $130 value, at least in theory, because the Google Assistant -powered smart display is almost always marked down to $100 or less, currently fetching 80 bucks by itself at major retailers like Best Buy.





Bargain hunters enamored with the vanilla Android experience have been treated to loads and loads of sweet deals on every single "pure Google" phone from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL this holiday shopping season already, but there's always room for more discounts before Christmas.