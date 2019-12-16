Hot new Best Buy deals bring Google's Pixel 4 down to $0 and the Pixel 4 XL to $180
Check out the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals here
This killer deal is only good for existing AT&T customers looking to upgrade their service and willing to agree to a new installment plan. The $840 savings are offered in the form of a $300 Best Buy instant discount and $18 bill credit for the duration of your 30-month Next term. You can opt for a "Just Black" or "Clearly White" flavor of your gratis Pixel 4 in a 64GB storage variant without a microSD card slot.
Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL can be yours for as little as $180 or so all in all after 24 monthly payments of $7.49 a pop with a Sprint installment plan. You'll need to be an upgrading customer to qualify for this amazing deal too, looking at the same exact $300 Best Buy instant discount, as well as $18.71 monthly bill credits bringing the usual price of the 6.3-inch phone way down from $930 in the same choice of black and white paint jobs.
What's outright insane is that both the AT&T-locked Pixel 4 and Sprint's Pixel 4 XL variant on sale here come with a free Google Nest Hub also included. That's an additional $130 value, at least in theory, because the Google Assistant-powered smart display is almost always marked down to $100 or less, currently fetching 80 bucks by itself at major retailers like Best Buy.
