Hot new Best Buy deals bring Google's Pixel 4 down to $0 and the Pixel 4 XL to $180

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 16, 2019, 2:21 AM
Bargain hunters enamored with the vanilla Android experience have been treated to loads and loads of sweet deals on every single "pure Google" phone from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL to the Pixel 2 and 2 XL this holiday shopping season already, but there's always room for more discounts before Christmas.

The latest promotions come from Best Buy, slashing the list price of Big G's newest high-end 5.7-inch handset by a whopping 840 bucks, while allowing those interested in the Pixel 4 XL to save up to $749. Of course, the unlocked Pixel 4 typically starts at less than $840 ($800, to be exact), which naturally means you can get the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse completely free of charge right now instead of coughing up $28 a month for two and a half years.

This killer deal is only good for existing AT&T customers looking to upgrade their service and willing to agree to a new installment plan. The $840 savings are offered in the form of a $300 Best Buy instant discount and $18 bill credit for the duration of your 30-month Next term. You can opt for a "Just Black" or "Clearly White" flavor of your gratis Pixel 4 in a 64GB storage variant without a microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized Pixel 4 XL can be yours for as little as $180 or so all in all after 24 monthly payments of $7.49 a pop with a Sprint installment plan. You'll need to be an upgrading customer to qualify for this amazing deal too, looking at the same exact $300 Best Buy instant discount, as well as $18.71 monthly bill credits bringing the usual price of the 6.3-inch phone way down from $930 in the same choice of black and white paint jobs.

What's outright insane is that both the AT&T-locked Pixel 4 and Sprint's Pixel 4 XL variant on sale here come with a free Google Nest Hub also included. That's an additional $130 value, at least in theory, because the Google Assistant-powered smart display is almost always marked down to $100 or less, currently fetching 80 bucks by itself at major retailers like Best Buy.

