Google's Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2, and 2 XL are all on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Check out the deals here
The Snapdragon 845-powered Pixel 3 and 3 XL are available in "Just Black", "Clearly White", and "Not Pink" colors starting at $289.99 and $319.99 respectively, while 128GB configurations of both the smaller and larger phone will oddly set you back the same $389.99. Not exactly the world's prettiest high-enders of 2018, these bad boys sure have a lot going for them in the sub-$400 segment, including the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, a phenomenal rear-facing camera, dual front-facing shooters, stereo speakers, and decent battery life, especially as far as the jumbo-sized model is concerned.
Naturally, 2017's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are less impressive, but they're also significantly cheaper, at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively in 64GB storage variants, with 128 gig configurations fetching $189.99 and $219.99 respectively. The baby Pixel 2 can be purchased in Clearly White, Kinda Blue, and Just Black color options, while the 6-inch XL is up for grabs in Black and White and Just Black.
The two oldies share a Snapdragon 835 processor that should be able to deliver pretty amazing raw power by today's mid-range standards, as well as an exceptional rear-facing shooter (also by 2019 mid-range standards), a premium build quality (by almost any standards), and a silky smooth software experience with a guaranteed Android 11 update down the line.
