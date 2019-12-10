Google's Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2, and 2 XL are all on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 10, 2019, 2:05 AM
To the delight of stock Android lovers everywhere, it's been raining (or rather snowing) great deals on Google's 2019 smartphones for the last couple of months, but if the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL still feel steep, you have 24 hours to get the slightly older and less attractive Pixel 3, 3 XL, 2, or 2 XL at a pretty much unbeatable price.

Amazon's always generous Woot subsidiary is selling all four "pure Google" handsets from 2017 and 2018 in refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included, unlocked support for all major (and minor) mobile network operators around the nation, as well as your choice of 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage space and a number of different paint jobs.


Check out the deals here



The Snapdragon 845-powered Pixel 3 and 3 XL are available in "Just Black", "Clearly White", and "Not Pink" colors starting at $289.99 and $319.99 respectively, while 128GB configurations of both the smaller and larger phone will oddly set you back the same $389.99. Not exactly the world's prettiest high-enders of 2018, these bad boys sure have a lot going for them in the sub-$400 segment, including the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, a phenomenal rear-facing camera, dual front-facing shooters, stereo speakers, and decent battery life, especially as far as the jumbo-sized model is concerned.

Naturally, 2017's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are less impressive, but they're also significantly cheaper, at $149.99 and $179.99 respectively in 64GB storage variants, with 128 gig configurations fetching $189.99 and $219.99 respectively. The baby Pixel 2 can be purchased in Clearly White, Kinda Blue, and Just Black color options, while the 6-inch XL is up for grabs in Black and White and Just Black.

The two oldies share a Snapdragon 835 processor that should be able to deliver pretty amazing raw power by today's mid-range standards, as well as an exceptional rear-facing shooter (also by 2019 mid-range standards), a premium build quality (by almost any standards), and a silky smooth software experience with a guaranteed Android 11 update down the line.

google-pixel-3-3-xl-pixel-2-2-xl-woot-deals
