Here's how you can get the Google Pixel 3 XL for a measly $230 or so

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 03, 2019, 8:14 AM
Although some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on new and old Google Pixel handsets have naturally expired, one particular 2018 model is still incredibly affordable at one specific retailer. 

We're talking about the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, which costs as little as $9.54 a month with installment plans when purchased from Best Buy. Unfortunately, you can't choose your preferred carrier, having to settle for Sprint if you want to save a mind-blowing 700 bucks in the long run. On the bright side, both new and existing subscribers to the soon-to-be-T-Mobile-owned "Now Network" can claim this extended special holiday offer with both new lines of service and upgrades.

Normally priced at over $900, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse will set you back a grand total of only $228.96 when taking all 24 monthly payments into consideration. Of course, the "pure Google" phone hasn't actually fetched $900 in a pretty long time, currently going for $599 unlocked in a single "Not Pink" color on the search giant's official US e-store.

That still makes this a compelling deal, especially considering Best Buy has both "Not Pink" and "Clearly White" versions in stock at under 230 bucks all in all for Sprint customers. Apart from the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC from last year, the Pixel 3 XL has an exceptional rear-facing camera going for it, as well as two front-facing 8MP shooters, a respectable 3,430mAh battery, a water and dust-resistant body made from glass and metal, powerful stereo speakers, and perhaps most importantly, silky smooth Android 10 software with another two timely OS updates guaranteed.

Keep in mind that even the Pixel 3a is pricier than $229 right now with a significantly humbler Snapdragon 670 processor on deck, as well as a smaller and lower-res screen. Bottom line, if you're a Sprint subscriber looking for an absolute steal, Black Friday is not over yet.

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1259; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

I already ordered 2 three days ago.:)

posted on 57 min ago

