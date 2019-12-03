Here's how you can get the Google Pixel 3 XL for a measly $230 or so
Check out the deal here
Normally priced at over $900, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse will set you back a grand total of only $228.96 when taking all 24 monthly payments into consideration. Of course, the "pure Google" phone hasn't actually fetched $900 in a pretty long time, currently going for $599 unlocked in a single "Not Pink" color on the search giant's official US e-store.
That still makes this a compelling deal, especially considering Best Buy has both "Not Pink" and "Clearly White" versions in stock at under 230 bucks all in all for Sprint customers. Apart from the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC from last year, the Pixel 3 XL has an exceptional rear-facing camera going for it, as well as two front-facing 8MP shooters, a respectable 3,430mAh battery, a water and dust-resistant body made from glass and metal, powerful stereo speakers, and perhaps most importantly, silky smooth Android 10 software with another two timely OS updates guaranteed.
Keep in mind that even the Pixel 3a is pricier than $229 right now with a significantly humbler Snapdragon 670 processor on deck, as well as a smaller and lower-res screen. Bottom line, if you're a Sprint subscriber looking for an absolute steal, Black Friday is not over yet.
1 Comment
1. OneLove123
Posts: 1259; Member since: Aug 28, 2018
posted on 57 min ago 0
