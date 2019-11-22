Surprise deal lowers Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL prices at T-Mobile by $150
Check out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals here
Better yet, you don't need to be a new T-Mo subscriber or open a new line of service to get the 5.6-inch 3a for as little as $249.99 instead of a $399.99 MSRP or its bigger 6-inch brother in exchange for $329.99, down from $479.99. These killer deals are pretty similar to what Best Buy recently offered as an early Black Friday doorbuster set to return next week for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint customers.
T-Mobile's $150 discount also beats recent Amazon and Google Fi promotions, not to mention Magenta's own previous deal from just last month. Like freshly inaugurated iPhone XS and XS Max markdowns, these are separate affairs from the carrier's spotlight-grabbing Magenta Friday offers, obviously not requiring a trade-in or involving any monthly bill credits or BOGO action.
Available in Just Black and Clearly White color options, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL can be had starting at $10.42 and $13.75 a month respectively for two years, which amounts to the same aforementioned grand totals of 250 and 330 bucks after 37 and 31 percent price cuts respectively. The XL version comes with both a large screen and an XL battery, while sporting the same stellar camera as its little brother (and the "standard" Pixel 3 and 3 XL.)
Other key features the 3a and 3a XL have in common include a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, durable plastic body, and above all, stock Android 10 software with guaranteed support until 2022.
