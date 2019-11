Surprise deal lowers Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL prices at T-Mobile by $150

Instead, T-Mobile is following Verizon's suit today by shaving a substantial 150 bucks off the list prices of Google's non-flagship 2019 handsets. While Big Red allows its customers to save an even heftier $200 on both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL , the "Un-carrier" lets you choose whether to pay the full reduced prices upfront or split them in monthly installments.





















Available in Just Black and Clearly White color options, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL can be had starting at $10.42 and $13.75 a month respectively for two years, which amounts to the same aforementioned grand totals of 250 and 330 bucks after 37 and 31 percent price cuts respectively. The XL version comes with both a large screen and an XL battery, while sporting the same stellar camera as its little brother (and the "standard" Pixel 3 and 3 XL .)





Other key features the 3a and 3a XL have in common include a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, durable plastic body , and above all, stock Android 10 software with guaranteed support until 2022.

Another day, another round of cool discounts for what many consider to be the best mid-range smartphones out there. And yes, Black Friday is still technically a whole week away, which means those Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals coming to the Google Store haven't kicked off just yet.