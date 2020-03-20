T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Check out these killer new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 20, 2020, 3:28 AM
Google may not have realized this yet, but third-party retailers and major US carriers seem well aware of the fact that the impending Pixel 4a announcement will greatly impact the appeal of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 duos.

As such, T-Mobile appears to have already given up on last fall's high-end Pixel 4 XL with little to no warning, while the mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL are once again discounted in a bunch of places. These killer new deals essentially make the Snapdragon 670-powered handsets feel more attractive than ever, slashing a cool $100 off their list prices with absolutely no strings attached.

Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Best Buy are offering the same exact markdown for unlocked variants in Clearly White, Just Black, and Purple-ish hues, but if you don't mind strings, you can actually save even more right now. 

With upfront carrier activation, the baby Pixel 3a starts at only $149.99 at Best Buy for new Verizon and Sprint customers, as well as folks willing to open a new line of service on either of those two networks. That's a whopping 250 bucks off the 5.6-incher's regular price, with a slightly humbler $200 discount available for all AT&T customers, as well as upgrading Verizon and AT&T subscribers.

The jumbo-sized Google Pixel 3a XL is similarly reduced from a $479.99 list price to as little as $229.99 with new lines or new accounts at Verizon and Sprint, as well as $279.99 if you prefer to activate the 6-inch phone on AT&T or if you're an upgrading Verizon or Sprint customer. 

Although the Pixel 3a and 3a XL don't look as "modern" as the fast-approaching Pixel 4a, with relatively chunky screen bezels in tow, their absolutely stellar camera hardware and unrivaled software support are more than enough to justify a purchase at 150 and 230 bucks respectively and even at $300 for the smaller model and $380 as far as the larger variant is concerned.

