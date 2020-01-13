Verizon customers can save big on Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL at Best Buy

Verizon Android Deals Google

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 13, 2020, 4:03 AM
You know those killer Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals from a few days ago that bundled some significant outright discounts on Google's newest high-end phones with substantial e-gift cards at both Best Buy and B&H Photo Video? Unsurprisingly, they're no longer available, but if you don't have a problem activating the stock Android handsets on the nation's largest carrier, you can once again save some big bucks without jumping through too many hoops.

We're talking a whopping $400 shaven off the list prices of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in both 64 and 128GB storage variants, as well as multiple color options. You don't need to pay anything upfront, mind you, as that massive discount applies to Verizon's monthly installment plans.

Instead of coughing up a grand total of 800 bucks for the smaller 5.7-inch model, you're looking at spending as little as $16.67 a month, which amounts to roughly $400 after 24 payments. That's for the entry-level 64 gig configuration, of course, while the 128 gig version will set you back $20.84 a month for a grand total of around $500, just like a jumbo-sized 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL with 64GB internal storage space.

Last but not least, a 128 gig Pixel 4 XL that typically costs $1,000 all in all can be currently had for only $25 a month for two years, amounting to a fairly reasonable $600. 

It's definitely worth pointing out that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been available at much lower prices with device payment plans several times before, but only for AT&T and Sprint subscribers. Ironically, these hot new Verizon-specific deals are better than what customers of other mobile network operators can get right now.

The actual phones on sale here haven't exactly been universally acclaimed, but their exceptional cameras and silky smooth software should be enough to justify a purchase at these hefty discounts.

