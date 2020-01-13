Verizon customers can save big on Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL at Best Buy





We're talking a whopping $400 shaven off the list prices of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in both 64 and 128GB storage variants, as well as multiple color options. You don't need to pay anything upfront, mind you, as that massive discount applies to Verizon's monthly installment plans.









Instead of coughing up a grand total of 800 bucks for the smaller 5.7-inch model, you're looking at spending as little as $16.67 a month, which amounts to roughly $400 after 24 payments. That's for the entry-level 64 gig configuration, of course, while the 128 gig version will set you back $20.84 a month for a grand total of around $500, just like a jumbo-sized 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL with 64GB internal storage space.





Last but not least, a 128 gig Pixel 4 XL that typically costs $1,000 all in all can be currently had for only $25 a month for two years, amounting to a fairly reasonable $600.









The actual phones on sale here haven't exactly been universally acclaimed, but their exceptional cameras and silky smooth software should be enough to justify a purchase at these hefty discounts.



