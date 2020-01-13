Verizon customers can save big on Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL at Best Buy
Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals here
Instead of coughing up a grand total of 800 bucks for the smaller 5.7-inch model, you're looking at spending as little as $16.67 a month, which amounts to roughly $400 after 24 payments. That's for the entry-level 64 gig configuration, of course, while the 128 gig version will set you back $20.84 a month for a grand total of around $500, just like a jumbo-sized 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL with 64GB internal storage space.
Last but not least, a 128 gig Pixel 4 XL that typically costs $1,000 all in all can be currently had for only $25 a month for two years, amounting to a fairly reasonable $600.
It's definitely worth pointing out that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been available at much lower prices with device payment plans several times before, but only for AT&T and Sprint subscribers. Ironically, these hot new Verizon-specific deals are better than what customers of other mobile network operators can get right now.
The actual phones on sale here haven't exactly been universally acclaimed, but their exceptional cameras and silky smooth software should be enough to justify a purchase at these hefty discounts.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):