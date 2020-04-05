Sprint Android Deals Google

This may well be your last chance to grab a new Google Pixel 3 XL at a bargain price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 05, 2020, 10:30 AM
This may well be your last chance to grab a new Google Pixel 3 XL at a bargain price
It's hard to think of a 2018-released high-end phone that got more flak than the Pixel 3 XL, but much like the Pixel 4 and 4 XL that came after it, the 6.3-incher doesn't look that bad in retrospect. Strictly from an aesthetic standpoint, the "pure Google" handset is objectively horrifying, with its comically massive notch and unnecessarily large chin, but if you look beneath the surface, you'll find a device that's undeniably better than most new mid-rangers. 

Of course, the $900 list price was a mistake, but to its credit, Google understood and corrected that error relatively quickly, discounting the jumbo-sized phone and its 5.5-inch sibling over and over and over again until the company finally ran out of inventory

The same seems to be true for the overwhelming majority of top US retailers and wireless service providers, but Sprint still has a few units in stock and it is willing to offer them at a bargain price with no strings attached.

Check out the deal here



We're talking no obligatory monthly installments or Flex lease plans, although you do need to activate the Google Pixel 3 XL on the "Now Network" to be able to pay a measly $300 outright for a "Just Black" or "Clearly White" unit. The deal is available for both new and existing Sprint customers looking for an affordable upgrade, and the Snapdragon 845-powered handset can be activated on an Unlimited Kickstart plan fetching only $35 a month with unlimited everything.

You don't have to worry about Sprint's imminent merger with T-Mobile, as you'll probably be migrated to the latter's superior 4G LTE network at absolutely no cost soon... unless the California Public Utilities Commission somehow manages to derail the transaction

At $300, the Pixel 3 XL should be compared to the likes of the Moto G Stylus and Pixel 3a rather than "modern" high-enders with stunning "full screen" designs. Thanks to the aforementioned SoC, an excellent rear-facing camera, decent battery life, and stellar software support, the arguably fugly phone emerges victorious from that comparison, which is why bargain hunters should strongly consider ordering it before Sprint inevitably sells out of the Pixel 3 XL as well.

Related phones

Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$679 Pixel 3 XL on
$286 Google Pixel 3 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$600
This may well be your last chance to grab a new Google Pixel 3 XL at a bargain price
This may well be your last chance to grab a new Google Pixel 3 XL at a bargain price
-$150
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices
-$400
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon is deeply discounted at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon is deeply discounted at Best Buy
-$705
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ is on sale at a huge discount in a digital hoarder-friendly variant
Expires in - 3d 13hSamsung's Galaxy S10+ is on sale at a huge discount in a digital hoarder-friendly variant
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
-$620
The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless