This may well be your last chance to grab a new Google Pixel 3 XL at a bargain price

The same seems to be true for the overwhelming majority of top US retailers and wireless service providers, but Sprint still has a few units in stock and it is willing to offer them at a bargain price with no strings attached.













We're talking no obligatory monthly installments or Flex lease plans, although you do need to activate the Google Pixel 3 XL on the "Now Network" to be able to pay a measly $300 outright for a "Just Black" or "Clearly White" unit. The deal is available for both new and existing Sprint customers looking for an affordable upgrade, and the Snapdragon 845-powered handset can be activated on an Unlimited Kickstart plan fetching only $35 a month with unlimited everything.









At $300, the Pixel 3 XL should be compared to the likes of the Moto G Stylus and Pixel 3a rather than "modern" high-enders with stunning "full screen" designs. Thanks to the aforementioned SoC, an excellent rear-facing camera, decent battery life, and stellar software support, the arguably fugly phone emerges victorious from that comparison, which is why bargain hunters should strongly consider ordering it before Sprint inevitably sells out of the Pixel 3 XL as well.



