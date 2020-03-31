Google

by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 31, 2020, 4:49 AM
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL no longer sold on Google Store
Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones were removed from the Google Store, Android Police reported. Apparently, Google has sold out its inventory of those phones and isn't planning to start selling them again, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 3 page now redirects to the Google Store homepage, where the device isn't listed among Google's other products either. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are the only phones shown on the frontpage. Any links that still mention the Pixel 3 or 3 XL are showing all versions as out of stock.

The company's budget option, the Pixel 3a, starting at $399, will likely not be around for much longer either. Despite its unimpressive 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the device still features Google's acclaimed Pixel 3 camera, capable of 4K video recording and Night Sight, a feature that improves low-light photography.

Coincidentally, last year Google stopped selling the Pixel 2 and 2 XL around the exact same time. Google is known to consistently discount their smartphones, especially when newer models are released, which ensures that each model of any color gets promptly sold out.

People interested in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can still purchase them from other stores while supplies last. Cases for the smartphones are still available on Google Store.

