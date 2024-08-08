How a tiny tweak could transform Google Photos comments

With the new functionality, you will be able to tap on the floating comment bar and reply directly from the album view, without the need to navigate through the comment section. It's a small, quality of life improvement, but sometimes small changes lead to huge results. Google is obviously trying to boost engagement in Google Photos and make the platform more social.We still don't know whether this tweak is part of a larger overhaul of the comment section and features inside Google Photos or just a single thing. And furthermore, this might turn out to be an experiment that never sees the light of day, which is something typical when we're talking about Google.