How a tiny tweak could transform Google Photos comments
Up Next:
Google Photos is a powerful cloud platform for storing and sharing images, not only for Android but also for some iPhone users. Google has been constantly updating and trying to make Photos better over the years, with things like shareable albums and comments under photos and albums.
And while these features launched nearly ten years ago, back in 2015, there's a new tweak coming that will make commenting on albums in Google Photos much easier and more intuitive. Our good friends at Android Authority did another APK teardown and found out about a very interesting new feature baked inside the Google Photos app, version 6.94.
With the new functionality, you will be able to tap on the floating comment bar and reply directly from the album view, without the need to navigate through the comment section. It's a small, quality of life improvement, but sometimes small changes lead to huge results. Google is obviously trying to boost engagement in Google Photos and make the platform more social.
We still don't know whether this tweak is part of a larger overhaul of the comment section and features inside Google Photos or just a single thing. And furthermore, this might turn out to be an experiment that never sees the light of day, which is something typical when we're talking about Google.
And while these features launched nearly ten years ago, back in 2015, there's a new tweak coming that will make commenting on albums in Google Photos much easier and more intuitive. Our good friends at Android Authority did another APK teardown and found out about a very interesting new feature baked inside the Google Photos app, version 6.94.
It's a flag that enables a floating comment bar when you scroll through albums inside the app. At the moment, if you want to add a comment to your friends' summer albums, you need to tap the comment icon (looking like a speech bubble) in the top right corner of the screen. This brings you to the comment section of the album and lets you add your two cents about that Malibu vacation.
Google is testing a floating comment bar in Photos (courtesy of Android Authority)
With the new functionality, you will be able to tap on the floating comment bar and reply directly from the album view, without the need to navigate through the comment section. It's a small, quality of life improvement, but sometimes small changes lead to huge results. Google is obviously trying to boost engagement in Google Photos and make the platform more social.
We still don't know whether this tweak is part of a larger overhaul of the comment section and features inside Google Photos or just a single thing. And furthermore, this might turn out to be an experiment that never sees the light of day, which is something typical when we're talking about Google.
Google currently added some new features to Photos, including the ability to easily edit images in Memories, and new filters in Library for easier navigation.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: