Google Photos to roll out new filters for better library navigation

Search results with the Most recent filter, no filter, and Best match filter. | Image credit – Android Authority/ Assemble Debug





Google isn’t stopping at just new search filters. The tech giant is also planning to make albums scrollable right in the search results. While these features aren’t available yet in the current version of Google Photos, keep an eye out for them in future updates.This might seem like a minor update, but it could really save time and help users find what they are looking for much quicker. Plus, this could be just the start of adding more filters to Google Photos. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google rolls out more options in the future. We will just have to wait and see how it unfolds.