Google Photos to roll out new filters for better library navigation

By
Google Photos to roll out new filters for better library navigation
Google Photos is set for a big shake-up, with multiple changes on the way. Recent reports hint that the video editor might get a sleek new interface and options for adjusting playback speed. There could also be new features for sharing photos with ease and a cool Memories tool to simplify editing older shots. Quite a lot, right? But that is not all.

Finding what you are looking for in Google Photos set to get easier


In Google Photos version 6.94, newly found strings of code hint at two upcoming search filters: Most recent and Best match. The Most recent filter, as you’d expect, will sort your search results by date, showing your newest photos first. The Best match filter will refine your search results to show images that actually fit your query.

Right now, if you search for “flower” in Google Photos, you might see a bunch of pictures that have nothing to do with flowers. With the Best match filter, the app will cut out the irrelevant shots and only show you photos that have flowers in them, as seen in the screenshots.


Search results with the Most recent filter, no filter, and Best match filter. | Image credit – Android Authority/ Assemble Debug

Google isn’t stopping at just new search filters. The tech giant is also planning to make albums scrollable right in the search results. While these features aren’t available yet in the current version of Google Photos, keep an eye out for them in future updates.

This might seem like a minor update, but it could really save time and help users find what they are looking for much quicker. Plus, this could be just the start of adding more filters to Google Photos. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google rolls out more options in the future. We will just have to wait and see how it unfolds.
