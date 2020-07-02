Killer 4th of July deal bundles Nest Hub Max with free Nest Hub

Accessories Deals Google Audio

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 02, 2020, 10:06 AM
Even though Google has already discontinued last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL, it's still anybody's guess when the company plans to commercially release the long overdue, oft-rumored, and thoroughly leaked Pixel 4a handset. Speaking of long overdue devices, the search giant is expected to unveil its rebranded sequel to 2016's Google Home smart speaker next week.

But that's not the only Amazon Echo-series alternative Big G might have in the pipeline, at least based on a killer new smart display bundle deal. If you hurry, you can get a free Nest Hub together with a Nest Hub Max purchased at its full retail price, which means you'll be paying a measly $229 for a combo normally worth $320 or so all in all.

Check out the deal at Google, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video



While it's not exactly unusual to see these products deeply discounted, either together or separately, the timing of this particular promotion could suggest something is brewing. The deal itself is also unusually compelling, saving you a massive 90 bucks compared to how much you'd typically spend on a Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Because the latter model barely made its commercial debut last fall, the smaller variant is clearly the prime suspect for a prospective upgrade. Released back in 2018 at a $149 MSRP under the Google Home Hub label, the 7-inch smart display was renamed and permanently discounted to $129 when the Nest Hub Max broke cover. Google further brought that tag down earlier this year, signaling the potential arrival of a sequel of sorts to go up against Amazon's $130 Echo Show 8.

The Nest Hub Max is not just larger than the "regular" Nest Hub, with a 10-inch touchscreen in tow, also delivering a superior audio experience thanks to a stereo speaker system composed of two 10W tweeters and a 30W woofer. Oh, and you get a 6.5MP camera with a 127-degree field of view and auto-framing functionality for video calling as well. 

The bundle promo is set to expire at 11:59 PM on July 5 in Google's official US e-store, with the same expiration date presumably being valid for the same deal available at Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and other retailers across the nation.

