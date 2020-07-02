Killer 4th of July deal bundles Nest Hub Max with free Nest Hub





But that's not the only Amazon Echo-series alternative Big G might have in the pipeline, at least based on a killer new smart display bundle deal. If you hurry, you can get a free Nest Hub together with a Nest Hub Max purchased at its full retail price, which means you'll be paying a measly $229 for a combo normally worth $320 or so all in all.













While it's not exactly unusual to see these products deeply discounted, either together or separately, the timing of this particular promotion could suggest something is brewing. The deal itself is also unusually compelling, saving you a massive 90 bucks compared to how much you'd typically spend on a Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.









The Nest Hub Max is not just larger than the "regular" Nest Hub, with a 10-inch touchscreen in tow, also delivering a superior audio experience thanks to a stereo speaker system composed of two 10W tweeters and a 30W woofer. Oh, and you get a 6.5MP camera with a 127-degree field of view and auto-framing functionality for video calling as well.





The bundle promo is set to expire at 11:59 PM on July 5 in Google's official US e-store, with the same expiration date presumably being valid for the same deal available at Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and other retailers across the nation.



