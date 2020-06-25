Google launches Duo and Meet group video calls on smart displays
The group video calling feature on Duo is also available on LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9, JBL Link View, and Lenovo 8-inch and 10-inch smart displays. Group video calling comes along with auto-framing, a new feature that lets you freely move around your room during a Duo video call while remaining in view.
Now, if you need to host group video calls with more than 32 people, then you'll have to use Google Meet. Simply say “Hey Google, start a meeting” and you'll be able to connect with up to 100 people on Google Meet. If there's already a meeting up and running that you want to attend, simply say “Hey Google, join a meeting” and then tap the “enter a meeting code” option to join.
However, unlike the Duo, Meet group video calling is only available on Nest Hub Max at the moment. Also, Google confirmed that it's rolling out beta support for G Suite accounts that want to host meetings on their Nest Hub Max smart displays.