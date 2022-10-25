Early Black Friday deals make Google's Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max cheaper than ever





Whether you're thinking of smartening up your kitchen or living room, you absolutely cannot go wrong with an Amazon Echo, Echo Show, Google Nest Audio, Nest Hub, or Nest Hub Max, especially around the holidays.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 7-Inch Touchscreen, Four Colors $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant, 10-Inch Touchscreen, 6.5MP Camera, Two Colors $66 off (29%) $163 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you're more of a Google person than an Alexa enthusiast, there's probably no need to wait for the "official" start of this year's holiday shopping season next month. That's because Best Buy is already running a huge number of festive deals on popular smartphones , tablets, laptops, and more guaranteed to go unchanged come Black Friday 2022.





The second-gen Nest Hub and the 2019-released Nest Hub Max are among the retailer's must-buys right now at lower than ever prices of $49.99 and $163.99 respectively, making life almost unexpectedly easy for bargain hunters aiming to get a loved one an equally thoughtful and useful Christmas gift ahead of time.





Despite its advanced age, the jumbo-sized 10-inch Nest Hub Max remains a great choice for anyone who needs the extra screen real estate... and extra audio power, packing a massive 75mm 30W woofer and two 18mm 10W tweeters while undercutting Amazon's newer and arguably fancier Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), which normally costs $250 and rarely drops below $200.





The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) , meanwhile, is just as affordable as the Nest Audio and Amazon's touchscreen-less Echo (4th Gen), which obviously means you'll have to settle for middling sound performance in addition to a 7-inch display with a resolution of only 1024 x 600 pixels.





Of these two deeply discounted smart displays with built-in Google Assistant support, the pricier model is the only one integrating a camera for video calls and videoconferencing purposes, although the lower-cost variant holds a Sleep Sensing advantage up its sleeve as well. All in all, both devices provide decidedly impressive value for your money right now.