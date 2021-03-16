Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) is here: Ready, set… sleep!
The second gen Nest Hub brings improved sound, with 50% more bass, compared to the first Nest Hub. The rest of the headlining features include a 7’ touchscreen where you can watch shows and YouTube videos; control smart devices such as lights and appliances, and the new sleep-tracking feature, which is possible thanks to the Soli radar system.
All of this is rather unique, because you usually need to wear a wrist tracker to collect identical data. Indeed, Google uses similar sensors (a whole bunch of them) like on mainstream fitness bands. There is a Soli sensor for Motion Sense, Ambient EQ light sensor, and a Temperature sensor. The combination of all is meant to help you use the Hub with air gestures and monitor your sleep. The microphones on the device will listen for coughing and snoring (finally, someone will actually be happy to hear you roar)!
There are other small features such as Sunrise Alarm, which can use the display to mimic a sunrise - increase the brightness gradually; and Quick Gestures, which lets you snooze alarms by waving your hand in front of the screen.
You get four colours options to match your interior: Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, Sand. The borders around the screen are still very thick, but since this isn’t meant to be your main media consumption device, we won’t be too demanding!
The price is $99.99 / £89 / AU$ 149, and as you have probably guessed, it’s available for pre-order in the US, UK and Australia. It will start shipping on 30 March (you get free delivery).