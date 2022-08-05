Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro marked a new beginning for Google’s phone lineup — equipped with a fresh new look and unique design, which trickled down to a more simplistic version with the recently released Pixel 6a.
Just recently, a well-trusted leaker going by the nickname Digital Chat Station shared some information on the Chinese social media website Weibo, hinting at some of Google’s plans about potentially capitalizing even more on its phone’s design.
We already have some pretty substantial leaks regarding the foldable Google Pixel and more specific details about its cameras. What makes Mr. Chat Station’s post more intriguing, though, is the mentioned flagship Pixel phone, which is said to be made out of ceramic.
The ceramic Pixel in question is stated to come with a screen that’s 2048 × 1080 in resolution, featuring a center punch-hole for the selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, a periscope zoom snapper, and the 2nd generation of Google’s Tensor chip. A Sony IMX787 64 MP sensor is also mentioned, which would supposedly be used for the regular telephoto camera.
There is the possibility that the specs and premium materials mentioned above could be the building blocks of a new premium Pixel phone that Google might be planning to release as a competitor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as stated by 9to5Google. Most probably that is not the upcoming Pixel 7, however.
Now, Google has used all kinds of materials until now including plastic, glass, and metal, but never ceramic. There have been phones from other companies throughout the years that included ceramic as a material in their build, such as the OPPO Find X5 Pro for example. That said, it is still a rare sight to see.
