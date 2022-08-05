 Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future

Google
Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro marked a new beginning for Google’s phone lineup — equipped with a fresh new look and unique design, which trickled down to a more simplistic version with the recently released Pixel 6a.

Just recently, a well-trusted leaker going by the nickname Digital Chat Station shared some information on the Chinese social media website Weibo, hinting at some of Google’s plans about potentially capitalizing even more on its phone’s design.

The leaker claims that two of Google’s upcoming flagship phones — with unclear release dates — will be manufactured by the same company that makes Apple’s iPhones — Foxconn. The two phones will likely be Google’s rumored foldable phone, which currently is usually referred to as the “Pixel Notepad,” and a high-end Pixel flagship.

We already have some pretty substantial leaks regarding the foldable Google Pixel and more specific details about its cameras. What makes Mr. Chat Station’s post more intriguing, though, is the mentioned flagship Pixel phone, which is said to be made out of ceramic.

Now, Google has used all kinds of materials until now including plastic, glass, and metal, but never ceramic. There have been phones from other companies throughout the years that included ceramic as a material in their build, such as the OPPO Find X5 Pro for example. That said, it is still a rare sight to see.

The ceramic Pixel in question is stated to come with a screen that’s 2048 × 1080 in resolution, featuring a center punch-hole for the selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, a periscope zoom snapper, and the 2nd generation of Google’s Tensor chip. A Sony IMX787 64 MP sensor is also mentioned, which would supposedly be used for the regular telephoto camera.

There is the possibility that the specs and premium materials mentioned above could be the building blocks of a new premium Pixel phone that Google might be planning to release as a competitor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as stated by 9to5Google. Most probably that is not the upcoming Pixel 7, however.
Story Timeline
7 stories
05 Aug, 2022
Google might introduce ceramic-made phones in the future
25 May, 2022
Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough
24 Jan, 2022
Pixel Notepad tipped to be a good deal cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3
15 Jan, 2022
First Pixel Fold price leak brings good news
07 Jan, 2022
A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless