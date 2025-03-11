



There are multiple reports from Pixel phone owners about Google's March Pixel update bringing along all kinds of bugs that can drive you crazy. More specifically, the reports are mainly concerning Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 -series phones, introducing worrisome display and audio issues.





Display flickers and sudden brightness drops reported on Pixel 8 Pro





Several Pixel 8 Pro users have gone to official Google support forums and the Pixel subreddit to complain about severe screen flickering, which is then followed by random and abrupt drops in the display's brightness.





The reports state that this specific bug happens during video playback in particular, occurring roughly every 10 seconds. Needless to say, you won't be able to enjoy your favorite YouTube creators this way, but at least it might stop you from your doomscrolling.





The silver lining is that one user might have found a way around this bug—setting the display's refresh rate down to 60Hz instead of 120Hz. Of course, if you haven't been simultaneously using a non-Pro iPhone, than most likely this will be a jarring downgrade.

Audio troubles accompany display problems





Pixel 7 —and even If the bug during video playback was the only problem of this March Pixel update, than it wouldn't have been too bad. Unfortunately, some—and even Pixel 9 —owners, are also reporting sudden shifts in the audio volume, saying that music playback becomes unexpectedly louder compared to videos.





One more bug





And to make this rather unfortunate update even worse, there's one more issue, forming a holy trinity of Pixel bugs. Users have noticed unexpected changes in the haptic feedback intensity, with vibrations getting weaker or stronger out of nowhere.





This specific bug is officially addressed by Google, with a statement saying that it's investigating the reports:









Google doesn't say whether this haptic bug is related to the other two.





Google’s recent history of problematic updates





No manufacturer is perfect, and it's hard to test software so thoroughly that no user has to experience a bug after the official rollout. So, like any other phone company, Google has had some rough updates recently.



Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series. One Another more recent example are the audio delays and stability issues while using some apps on theandseries. One storage bug from 2023 even made a comeback this January , with users reporting disappearing files, non-functional camera and file apps, and shrinking available storage despite having free space.





Fixes are likely coming





Google doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to buggy updates, and it generally has a mixed track record when it comes to fixing bugs. That said, the three bugs mentioned above are pretty severe, and there's has been a significant number of reports, so we expect Google to take quick action and fix them in the coming weeks.





The important thing here is to keep sharing your reports to the Google support forums and other places, tagging Google support whenever possible. With the Pixel 9a on its way, it's not the best time for the search giant to be gaining bad reputation about its software updates.





Hopefully, when the Pixel 9a starts landing in people's hands (pre-orders said to start on March 19), there won't be any major software problems to ruin a phone that otherwise sounds like a pretty awesome mid-ranger!





We will update this article if Google releases fixes for the aforementioned bugs.