The display on some Pixel models has an annoying bug that one setting change might fix





A Redditor with the username of fantasticlain pointed out how he never had this issue before installing the Feature Drop. Others said the same thing pointing their accusatory fingers at the update and blaming it for this issue. With adaptive brightness disabled, that feature isn't the problem either.





Pixel 9 line have been affected by the bug.

Other Pixel users complained about their screens flickering while watching Netflix or YouTube. Since multiple streaming apps were mentioned in the various posts, we know that this is not an issue found on one specific streaming app. However, since the flickering does seem to occur when the user is viewing a video, we can say that this problem is likely to occur when video streaming apps are being employed. Models representing the Pixel 6 series through theline have been affected by the bug.





One Pixel 9 owner found a workaround but at a high cost. Turning off the Smooth Display setting made the flickering go away. But disabling this feature turns off the 120Hz refresh rate that allows the user to experience smoother scrolling and animations. With Smooth Display off, the display no longer refreshes 120 times per second and reverts to the old-school setting of 60Hz.





Most smartphone users agree that once you experience a 120Hz refresh rate it is almost impossible to adjust to 60Hz. However, to stop your Pixel's display from flickering while viewing video, you might have to disable Smooth Display until Google pushes out an update to exterminate this bug.





Some of the apps where the flickering has been seen include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+. That doesn't mean that the bug is limited to those apps and only means that those who complained about the bug on Reddit happened to be using one of those apps when the flickering started. For all we know, this issue affects more than just the four apps listed in this article.



Recommended Stories



Another complaint on Reddit came from someone who also installed the March update on his Pixel 9 Pro XL and found that the background of the display became too dim after downloading the update on his phone. Even with the brightness setting at 100% the background still looked dim and dark while icons and apps remained colorful and bright. Obviously, others have experienced this as well as one Pixel user responded by writing, "Oh good glad I'm not losing my mind."





Pixel users affected by these issues are hoping that Google will soon be sending out an update that will exterminate the bugs.

