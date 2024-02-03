Google-made Galaxy S24 AI tricks prove Pixel doesn't need Tensor (but Samsung needs Google)
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy S24 series of phones are out, and it comes as no surprise that Samsung’s marketing is heavily focused on AI. And while the AI tricks the Galaxy S24 is capable of are certainly exciting, I’d like to take a moment to dig a little deeper, and talk about them from a slightly different POV.
And the first thing to note about the AI features available on the Galaxy S24 is that most (if not all) of them are actually courtesy of good old Google itself - not Samsung.
But hold on… Why in the world is Google allowing Samsung early and exclusive (!) access to some of its most precious AI features, which make the Pixel as special as it is? The answer is… business.
Google and Samsung are closer than ever, and they don’t try to hide it. Samsung manufactures the Tensor chip powerding Google’s Pixel phones, while Google is now returning the favor by sharing its most powerful AI algorithms with Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 phones.
As far as the Pixel is concerned, perhaps the one question that immediately popped up in my head was: Do we really need Tensor, which (as it’s become clear) isn’t what makes the Pixel smart?
But it gets even more interesting, because (as discovered by Ben Sin) the Google-made AI algorithms/features appear to be running smoother and faster on the Galaxy S24 than on the Pixel 8. And don’t be shocked when I tell you that the only possible reason for that would be the more powerful CPU, GPU, and NPU in the S24.
Is Google working to make Android better than iOS - in its role of a software company, or is Google working to make the Pixel better than the competition - from the perspective of a phone-maker?
But if this is the case, then why is the Galaxy S24 getting early access to AI features not yet available on Pixel? And why is the Galaxy S24 able to run the same AI features faster and smoother than Pixel, which settles for a noticeably inferior chip?
Last but not least, I have a strong feeling the new AI tricks shared between the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 might not be coming to any other Android phone anytime soon. And if that’s indeed the case, it’d put other Android phones running on (supposedly) the same version of Android at a clear disadvantage.
The reason I think Google’s new AI algorithms could end up being exclusive to the Pixel and Galaxy is that they aren’t tied to a new Android version like many new Android features usually are. Instead, these new AI tricks launch in the middle of the transition from Android 14 to Android 15. Hence, I don’t see how a Xiaomi or a OnePlus phone will get them without Google’s explicit assistance.
Now, business is business, and Samsung and Google clearly share a lot of it, but by treating Samsung’s Galaxy differently than other Android phones, Google can make it so that the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc. are put at a competitive disadvantage compared to the Galaxy (and Pixel).
- The Galaxy S24’s Generative Edit is using Google’s updated Generative Fill algorithm expected to hit Pixel 8 anytime now; this feature allows AI to fill in the gaps in your images when you remove/replace entire objects or your background
- The Galaxy S24’s new Circle to search feature is Google’s new twist on Google Lens (also coming to Pixel 8 with an update); like the name suggest, “Circle to search” allows you to circle whatever you see on your screen and Google search it
- The texting-related AI features found on the Galaxy S24 are also based on Google’s Magic Compose, which uses the Gemini Nano model to help you turn your casual texts into more presentable messages with a business tone
- The Galaxy S24’s Generative wallpaper feature, which lets you generate brand unique new wallpapers using AI is also based on Google’s “AI wallpaper” feature from Pixel 8 Pro
It remains to be seen exactly how many of the Galaxy S24’s new AI features are algorithms created by Google. The easiest way to tell will be to wait for the AI-focused software updates to hit the Pixel 8 in the coming days, and then check which ones coincide with the ones in the Galaxy S24.
Google’s official statement on strong partnership with Samsung: Galaxy S24 gets early (likely exclusive) access to all of Google’s AI algorithms, 7 years of Android OS updates
Google gives Samsung access to its powerful AI algorithms... for free?
With a new partnership between Google Cloud and Samsung, Galaxy S24 users will be able to access our most capable AI model, Gemini, through apps and services built by Samsung.
With Gemini Pro, our best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks, you can interact with familiar Samsung apps in more helpful ways than ever before. On the new Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps will use Gemini Pro to deliver better summarization features. And with Imagen 2, Google’s advanced text-to-image diffusion technology, you will be able to access helpful photo editing capabilities using Generative Edit within the Galaxy S24 Gallery app.
We look forward to working with Samsung to bring Gemini into even more product experiences for Galaxy users around the world. Learn more about Google Cloud and Samsung’s partnership.
Official statement from Google on new Samsung partnership. Google's AI algorithms can be found all over the Galaxy S24 series.
Building on their existing relationship, Samsung and Google’s partnership is now stronger than ever. The South Korean tech giant makes modified Exynos chips (a.k.a. Tensor) for Google’s Pixel flagship, while Google gives Samsung access to exclusive software and AI features even before the Pixel 8 gets them!
Google-made Galaxy S24 AI tricks prove Tensor is the result of a business partnership rather than an essential part of the Pixel
Here's a demo of S24's gen AI photo editing. It's faster than Pixel 8's, and lets me make multiple changes in one go. pic.twitter.com/CteoMMatKv— ben (@bencsin) January 19, 2024
Source: Ben Sin (XDA).
So, all of this sounds like an incredible deal for Samsung, as the Galaxy S24 series of phones also become the first Android phones (after Google’s Pixel) to offer seven years of Android OS updates. But what does Samoogle’s friendship with benefits mean for the Pixel phone and Android as a whole?
Since most of the Pixel's AI features are now available on Samsung’s Galaxy S24, which is powered by two different chips (Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Samsung’s Exynos), it’s now clear that Google’s AI algorithms are what makes the Pixel smart - not the Tensor chip. Respectively, this makes Tensor seem more like a business-driven product rather than an essential part of the Pixel phone.
To put it plainly, it now looks like Tensor is holding the Pixel 8 back. Even more than before. With that in mind, the ball is now in Google’s court… Make the next Tensor SoC powerful enough so the Pixel can run its entire suite of AI tricks as fast as it should, or switch back to Qualcomm chips?
My Pixel 8 Pro takes a long time to process AI-related tasks. Especially those related to photos and generative AI. What stops me from recommending a Galaxy S24 over a Pixel 8, when I know Samsung’s flagship will perform better than the Pixel even when it comes to features developed by Google and for the Pixel?
Galaxy S24 and Google’s commitment issues: Is Google’s priority to make the best Pixel phone possible; make the best version of Android possible, or make the best business decisions possible?
Looking at the bigger picture, I can’t help but ask myself what Google’s priorities are. Apparently, being the world’s leading data centre, the creator of Android, and a phone-maker, isn’t an easy balancing act to pull off.
Is Google working to make Android better than iOS - in its role of a software company, or is Google working to make the Pixel better than the competition - from the perspective of a phone-maker?
Google-made Galaxy S24 AI features prove Samsung gets special treatment: Is this fair towards other Android phone-makers?
Google and Samsung vs the rest?
Is Google about to draw a fine line between the Pixel and Galaxy’s version of Android - with all the AI tricks and 7 years of OS updates, and the version of Android available to other Android phone-makers?
With that in mind, I also won’t be surprised if the Galaxy S24 is the only non-Google phone able/allowed to get 7 years of Android updates for a good while.
And again, this makes me ask:
- Is Google now working to make Android better and more competitive as a whole, and for every phone that uses Android?
- Is Google working to make the Pixel the best Android phone in the world - something all other Android phone-makers are trying to achieve with their own flagship phones?
- Is Google working to strengthen its partnerships and business with the likes of Samsung?
I guess the answer might be all of the above, which means I’m sensing a conflict of interest within Google itself, and more specifically the different divisions within the company. I guess this is what happens when your primary business has nothing to do with making phones?
