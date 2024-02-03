Google-made Galaxy S24 AI tricks prove Pixel doesn't need Tensor (but Samsung needs Google)

Galaxy S24

With a new partnership between Google Cloud and Samsung, Galaxy S24 users will be able to access our most capable AI model, Gemini , through apps and services built by Samsung.





With Gemini Pro , our best model for scaling across a wide range of tasks, you can interact with familiar Samsung apps in more helpful ways than ever before. On the new Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps will use Gemini Pro to deliver better summarization features. And with Imagen 2 , Google’s advanced text-to-image diffusion technology, you will be able to access helpful photo editing capabilities using Generative Edit within the Galaxy S24 Gallery app.



Galaxy S24 series will also come built-in with Gemini Nano , the most efficient model for on-device tasks, to enable a new feature in Google Messages and ensure your data doesn’t leave your smartphone. Additionally, Samsung will be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra , our largest model for highly complex tasks, before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later this year.





We look forward to working with Samsung to bring Gemini into even more product experiences for Galaxy users around the world. Learn more about Google Cloud and Samsung’s partnership.





Official statement from Google on new Samsung partnership. Google's AI algorithms can be found all over the Galaxy S24 series.





Google-made Galaxy S24 AI tricks prove Tensor is the result of a business partnership rather than an essential part of the Pixel

Here's a demo of S24's gen AI photo editing. It's faster than Pixel 8's, and lets me make multiple changes in one go. pic.twitter.com/CteoMMatKv — ben (@bencsin) January 19, 2024





Source: Ben Sin (XDA).



So, all of this sounds like an incredible deal for Samsung, as the Galaxy S24 series of phones also become the first Android phones (after Google’s Pixel) to offer seven years of Android OS updates. But what does Samoogle’s friendship with benefits mean for the Pixel phone and Android as a whole?



As far as the Pixel is concerned, perhaps the one question that immediately popped up in my head was: Do we really need Tensor, which (as it’s become clear) isn’t what makes the Pixel smart?





But it gets even more interesting, because (as discovered by Ben Sin) the Google-made AI algorithms/features appear to be running smoother and faster on the Galaxy S24 than on the Pixel 8 . And don’t be shocked when I tell you that the only possible reason for that would be the more powerful CPU, GPU, and NPU in the S24.



To put it plainly, it now looks like Tensor is holding the Pixel 8 back. Even more than before. With that in mind, the ball is now in Google’s court… Make the next Tensor SoC powerful enough so the Pixel can run its entire suite of AI tricks as fast as it should, or switch back to Qualcomm chips?







Galaxy S24 and Google’s commitment issues: Is Google’s priority to make the best Pixel phone possible; make the best version of Android possible, or make the best business decisions possible?

Looking at the bigger picture, I can’t help but ask myself what Google’s priorities are. Apparently, being the world’s leading data centre, the creator of Android, and a phone-maker, isn’t an easy balancing act to pull off.



Is Google working to make Android better than iOS - in its role of a software company, or is Google working to make the Pixel better than the competition - from the perspective of a phone-maker?



But if this is the case, then why is the Galaxy S24 getting early access to AI features not yet available on Pixel? And why is the Galaxy S24 able to run the same AI features faster and smoother than Pixel, which settles for a noticeably inferior chip?



Google-made Galaxy S24 AI features prove Samsung gets special treatment: Is this fair towards other Android phone-makers?

Last but not least, I have a strong feeling the new AI tricks shared between the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 might not be coming to any other Android phone anytime soon. And if that’s indeed the case, it’d put other Android phones running on (supposedly) the same version of Android at a clear disadvantage.



The reason I think Google’s new AI algorithms could end up being exclusive to the Pixel and Galaxy is that they aren’t tied to a new Android version like many new Android features usually are. Instead, these new AI tricks launch in the middle of the transition from



Now, business is business, and Samsung and Google clearly share a lot of it, but by treating Samsung’s Galaxy differently than other Android phones , Google can make it so that the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, etc. are put at a competitive disadvantage compared to the Galaxy (and Pixel).



And again, this makes me ask:



Is Google now working to make Android better and more competitive as a whole, and for every phone that uses Android?

Is Google working to make the Pixel the best Android phone in the world - something all other Android phone -makers are trying to achieve with their own flagship phones?

Is Google working to strengthen its partnerships and business with the likes of Samsung?

