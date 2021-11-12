Google just stole the worst iPhone feature ever: It makes Pixel 6 unusable with one hand

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Right… Where do I start!





Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Android 12 one-handed mode is pretty much useless





Samsung and One UI one-handed mode





Huawei and EMUI/Harmony OS one-handed mode





iPhone and iOS 15 one-handed mode





Google Pixel and Android 12 one-handed mode





You want to type with one hand? Sorry, you can’t.

You want to see your full home screen, but just smaller? Nope.

You want to reach the notification panel? Buy another phone.

Why is Google copying the worst implementation of one-handed mode?





I’ll leave you with one thing. Google, if you’re reading this:

We want the Pixel to become a better Android phone. Not a better iPhone. Leave that to Apple.

P.S. Please, feel free to steal the good stuff! That goes to Apple too. We wouldn’t mind split-screen multitasking on the iPhone, for example.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up