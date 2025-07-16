Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Google’s new AI tools in Search can now call businesses and do deep research for you

Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search come to AI Mode, plus new agent-like features in Search.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Gemini AI mode header
Google is rolling out new AI-powered features to make Search more helpful, especially for users subscribed to its premium tiers. These include Gemini 2.5 Pro support in AI Mode, access to Deep Search, and a new tool that lets Search call local businesses on your behalf.

The biggest update is the arrival of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in AI Mode. While the regular AI Mode already provides useful responses for most everyday queries, the Pro option adds support for more complex tasks like reasoning, math problems, and coding help. Users can now choose between the default assistant and Gemini 2.5 Pro using a new drop-down menu in Search.



In addition to that, Google is expanding access to its most advanced research feature: Deep Search. When enabled, Deep Search works in the background to issue hundreds of related searches, scan across the web, and produce a detailed, well-sourced summary based on the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. This tool is meant for deeper research on topics like job planning, financial analysis, or big life decisions. It’s currently available for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers who have joined the AI Mode Labs experiment in the U.S.

Video credit — Google

Another new capability now rolling out is AI-powered business calling. If you search for something like “dry cleaners near me” or “pet groomers in my area,” Google may offer a “Have AI check pricing” option in the search results. When selected, Search will contact businesses on your behalf to collect pricing and availability info, then summarize the results for you.

Video credit — Google

This feature aims to save time by removing the need to make calls yourself, and could help businesses get more bookings through Google. It’s available to all users in the U.S., but higher usage limits apply for Pro and Ultra subscribers. Businesses still control how they are contacted through their Business Profile settings.

These updates are part of Google’s broader push to bring more advanced AI tools directly into Search. While many of the newest features are launching first for paid subscribers, the company says it plans to expand access over time. For now, AI Mode continues to evolve as a testing ground for Google’s latest capabilities, powered by its Gemini models.

Recommended Stories
As AI continues to reshape how we use search engines, tools like Deep Search and AI-powered calls hint at a future where Search can act more like a personal assistant than just a web index.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless