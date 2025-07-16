Google’s new AI tools in Search can now call businesses and do deep research for you

In addition to that, Google is expanding access to its most advanced research feature: Deep Search. When enabled, Deep Search works in the background to issue hundreds of related searches, scan across the web, and produce a detailed, well-sourced summary based on the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. This tool is meant for deeper research on topics like job planning, financial analysis, or big life decisions. It’s currently available for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers who have joined the AI Mode Labs experiment in the U.S.

Another new capability now rolling out is AI-powered business calling. If you search for something like “dry cleaners near me” or “pet groomers in my area,” Google may offer a “Have AI check pricing” option in the search results. When selected, Search will contact businesses on your behalf to collect pricing and availability info, then summarize the results for you.

Video credit — Google





This feature aims to save time by removing the need to make calls yourself, and could help businesses get more bookings through Google. It’s available to all users in the U.S., but higher usage limits apply for Pro and Ultra subscribers. Businesses still control how they are contacted through their Business Profile settings.These updates are part of Google’s broader push to bring more advanced AI tools directly into Search. While many of the newest features are launching first for paid subscribers, the company says it plans to expand access over time. For now, AI Mode continues to evolve as a testing ground for Google’s latest capabilities, powered by its Gemini models.As AI continues to reshape how we use search engines, tools like Deep Search and AI-powered calls hint at a future where Search can act more like a personal assistant than just a web index.