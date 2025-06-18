Google Search is getting an upgrade that may change how you ask questions on your phone

Google is rolling out a new way to interact with Search on mobile , and it’s designed to feel more like a conversation than a traditional query. The feature is called Search Live, and it’s now available as part of the experimental AI Mode inside the Google app for iOS and Android.





Search Live takes some inspiration from Gemini Live, Google’s voice-based chat feature that allows for natural, back-and-forth conversations. In a similar way, Search Live lets users speak their questions out loud and continue the conversation with follow-up prompts, all without needing to retype or restart the interaction.





To use it, you simply open the Google app, tap on the new Live icon, and start talking. According to Google, this setup is meant for situations where you’re multitasking or need a more hands-free approach. For example, you might ask for directions, follow up with a question about a restaurant nearby, and then ask for the hours — all within the same conversation.





Search Live also aims to balance voice interactions with helpful visual content. As you speak with the AI, you’ll see links and results populate on the screen, giving you the option to explore deeper or tap into sources from across the web.





At the moment, this feature is limited to users in the US who have opted into the AI Mode experiment through Google Labs. It’s part of Google’s broader push to make Search more conversational and proactive, using its AI capabilities to anticipate what users might need next.





While Gemini remains Google’s more general-purpose chatbot, Search Live appears to focus specifically on voice-based search and web results. It’s not a replacement for Search as we know it, but it adds a new layer that might be more intuitive in certain scenarios, especially while walking, driving, or cooking.





There’s no word yet on when or if this feature will expand to more users globally. But its early arrival in the US suggests that Google is testing the waters to see how people engage with Search when voice becomes the main method of interaction.





Whether this approach sticks long-term depends on user feedback and how well it integrates into everyday routines. I, for one, find that this could be very helpful with my daily searching — as I tend to do most of it from the Google homepage or search bar. However, for now, it's another sign that Google is serious about reshaping how we interact with AI, even in the most familiar places like Search.