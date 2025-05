Google just gave Chrome and Android a secret weapon against online scams

– Google, May 2025



Google is launching new AI-powered warnings for Chrome on Android. | Image credit – Google

If you've ever had one of those scary pop-up windows claiming your phone or computer has a virus, you're definitely not alone. Fake virus alerts and tech support scams are still everywhere – and now Google is stepping things up to fight them using AI that runs directly on your device.The company says it is using Gemini Nano, a lightweight version of its Gemini AI model, to help spot scammy websites and pop-ups in real-time. This protection is rolling out to users with Enhanced Protection in Chrome on desktop and the best part is that it doesn't rely on cloud processing – it happens on your machine.But Google isn't stopping with desktop. It also plans to roll out this AI-powered scam protection to Android devices – starting with smarter alerts in Chrome. If a suspicious website sends a sketchy push notification, Google will flag it, give you the option to unsubscribe or let you view it anyway if you think it is safe.