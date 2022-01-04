Google rolls out the year's first Pixel monthly update, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro must wait





When Google does the same thing, a host of new and old, high and mid-end handsets almost always receives the same over-the-air treatment at the exact same time. But there are obviously occasional exceptions to that rule, and the latest such exception puts the Pixel 5, 5a 5G, 4a, 4a 5G, 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL in the unique and somewhat awkward position of getting the January 2022 goodie pack ahead of the 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.









Naturally, the Pixel 6 duo will be treated to everything else that's included in Google 's first software update of 2022 as well, from "general fixes & improvements for network" functionality to a fix for a presumably different issue causing Wi-Fi networks to drop connection in "certain conditions" and a fix for a random screen-unlocking bug after missing a call.





Perhaps more importantly, the older Pixel devices listed above are finally receiving a fix for an issue "preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed", which is of course a convoluted and vague way of describing the 911 bug triggered by Microsoft Teams that caused quite a bit of uproar a while back.





Interestingly, that particular bug fix is listed as "included" on the archaic Pixel 3 and 3 XL too in addition to every Pixel device from the 3a to the 6 Pro, even though Google's software support for the two 2018-released handsets has technically ended.





A bunch of other issues will purportedly be solved on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro when the January 2022 update eventually reaches the two late 2021-released powerhouses, mind you, but alas, we're sure many bugs (both known and unknown) are here to stay with us for at least a little while longer.





When most Android device manufacturers deliver a new OS upgrade or security patch, their latest phones generally tend to beat older models to the punch by anywhere from a few days to a few months.